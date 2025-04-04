International Citizens Insurance Recognized as Top Producer, Reports Record Growth in 2024

Strong global expansion, industry recognition, and team growth mark a standout year.

International Citizens Insurance (ICI), a leading provider of international health, life, and travel insurance, announced another record-breaking year in 2024. The company experienced a 65% increase in global life insurance sales and more than 42% growth in its group global benefits business.

International Citizens Insurance Logo - Global Health, Life, and Travel Insurance

"Our growth - especially in the group segment, which has surged over 450% in just two years - is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team," said Joe Cronin, President of ICI. "We remain committed to being the trusted partner for global citizens, expatriates, and international organizations seeking tailored insurance solutions."

Expanding our Global Team

To support this expansion, ICI significantly grew its team across marketing, sales, and operations. "We're proud to welcome new team members who are passionate about our mission," added Cronin. "Their contributions help us ensure that every international individual and organization we serve feels protected and supported throughout their journey."

Industry Recognition

In recognition of its outstanding performance, ICI received multiple industry accolades in 2024:

Cigna Global named ICI the Top Producing Broker, Americas - Global Individual Health for the third consecutive year.

GeoBlue honored ICI with the 2024 Sales Excellence Award for exceptional growth and client service.

"We were honored to be recognized again by Cigna Healthcare at their Global Broker Advisory Council in Hawaii," said Cronin. "These awards underscore the strength of our partnerships and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional healthcare solutions to globally mobile clients. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2025."

Looking Forward to the New Year

Building on its momentum, International Citizens Insurance is focused on continued expansion in 2025. The company will enhance its product offerings and invest further in customer experience and retention. Key strategic priorities for the year ahead include:

1. Personalized, Flexible Global Benefits

To meet the evolving needs of a diverse, international workforce, ICI will expand its range of customizable insurance solutions.

Why it matters: Today's employees expect choice and flexibility, while employers seek competitive benefits to attract and retain global talent.

2. Technology-Driven Client Experience

ICI will continue to improve its digital platforms, streamlining everything from plan selection to claims processing.

Why it matters: Globally mobile clients and HR teams demand a seamless, digital-first experience - anytime, anywhere.

3. Enhanced Focus on Duty of Care and Client Service

With international mobility on the rise, ICI is strengthening its core offerings and support services.

Why it matters: Organizations must demonstrate they are focused on customer support and providing equitable benefits to their global teams while complying with regional regulations.

About International Citizens Insurance

International Citizens Insurance (ICI) is the trusted partner for global citizens, expatriates, and organizations seeking comprehensive, personalized insurance solutions. Specializing in health, life, and travel insurance, we provide tailored coverage designed to meet the unique needs of individuals and businesses navigating life abroad. Our team of dedicated experts offers reliable guidance and unwavering support, ensuring our clients feel confident, prepared, and fully protected. With a customer-first approach, extensive global reach, and a wide range of high-quality coverage options, ICI stands apart as the premier choice for those who value peace of mind while exploring the world.

