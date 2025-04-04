Steve Kelly Appointed as Director and President of Raven Resources Corp.

As of August 6, 2023, Raven Resources Corp. is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Kelly as Director and President, marking a significant step forward in the company's strategic leadership and growth trajectory. Although this event took place in 2023, we are pleased to share its impact now.

Steve Kelly is a seasoned financial executive with over two decades of experience in the banking and finance industry. He brings a powerful blend of commercial banking expertise, strategic consulting, and real estate finance experience to Raven's leadership team.

In addition to his executive role at Raven, Steve has worked extensively with Midwest community banks and real estate developers, providing advisory services in areas such as loan origination, credit administration, and capital structuring.

Notable accomplishments include:

Spearheading consulting engagements with Midwest community banks focused on loan participation placements, M&A due diligence, and credit administration.

Supporting real estate developers and investors in raising capital and performing detailed pro forma analysis for projects ranging from $5 million to $100 million.

Establishing a strategic partnership with a $100MM+ revenue technology firm to deliver white-label financing solutions, expanding client services and competitiveness.

Steve has held senior management roles at respected financial institutions, with demonstrated expertise in portfolio management, operations, and special asset management. His collaborative leadership style and deep understanding of capital markets will help guide Raven's continued investment initiatives in real estate, private credit, and strategic partnerships.

"Raven is uniquely positioned to execute bold strategies and deliver meaningful impact," said Steve Kelly. "I'm honored to join at this exciting moment and help lead the organization into its next chapter of success."

"Steve's appointment reflects our commitment to building a leadership team that matches the scale of our ambitions," said Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources Corp. "His deep financial insight and proven ability to navigate complex capital environments make him an invaluable addition as we position Raven for its next phase of disciplined growth."

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a diversified investment and asset management firm focused on real estate, private credit, structured finance, and strategic equity investments. With a disciplined approach to capital deployment, Raven Resources partners with high-growth businesses, hospitality ventures, and entertainment initiatives to drive long-term value creation. The company's portfolio includes structured financial instruments, land development, and investment in brand-driven entertainment projects. Committed to financial stability and innovation, Raven Resources continues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships, asset acquisitions, and market-driven investment strategies.

