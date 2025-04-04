Raven Resources Corp. Appoints Jamie Moss as Director, Secretary, and Treasurer

As of April 1, 2024, Raven Resources Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Moss as Director, Secretary, and Treasurer. This leadership expansion strengthens the company's corporate governance and financial oversight as it continues to refine its investment strategy. Although this event took place in 2024, we are pleased to share its impact now.

Jamie Moss brings a wealth of experience in financial operations and corporate administration, making her an integral addition to Raven's executive team. In her new role, she will oversee corporate compliance, financial structuring, and administrative management.

Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources, said, "Jamie's leadership and expertise are invaluable to Raven's future. Her experience in financial oversight and corporate strategy will be instrumental as we continue to drive growth and innovation."

Moss expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating: "I am honored to step into this leadership position at such a pivotal time for Raven Resources. I look forward to supporting our continued success through sound governance, financial stewardship, and a commitment to operational excellence."

Raven Resources remains focused on enhancing its leadership team to support ongoing expansion and strategic investments.

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a diversified investment and asset management firm focused on real estate, private credit, structured finance, and strategic equity investments. With a disciplined approach to capital deployment, Raven Resources partners with high-growth businesses, hospitality ventures, and entertainment initiatives to drive long-term value creation. The company's portfolio includes structured financial instruments, land development, and investment in brand-driven entertainment projects. Committed to financial stability and innovation, Raven Resources continues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships, asset acquisitions, and market-driven investment strategies.

