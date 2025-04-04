Raven Resources Corp. Initiates Buyout Negotiations Between Paul Scribner and the Long Trust

As of Sept. 4, 2024, Raven Resources Corp. has commenced buyout negotiations between its Chairman and CEO Paul Scribner and the Long Family Trust, one of the company's longstanding shareholders.

The discussions are aimed at restructuring ownership as part of Raven's broader plan to strengthen its capital base and position the company for future growth.

"This is a constructive and strategic step forward as we continue to align the company's leadership and long-term vision," said Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources Corp. "We appreciate the history and contributions of the Long Family Trust and are working collaboratively toward a resolution that supports our ongoing success."

The company expects to announce further developments as negotiations progress.

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a diversified investment and asset management firm focused on real estate, private credit, structured finance, and strategic equity investments. With a disciplined approach to capital deployment, Raven Resources partners with high-growth businesses, hospitality ventures, and entertainment initiatives to drive long-term value creation. The company's portfolio includes structured financial instruments, land development, and investment in brand-driven entertainment projects. Committed to financial stability and innovation, Raven Resources continues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships, asset acquisitions, and market-driven investment strategies.

SOURCE: Raven Resources Corp.

