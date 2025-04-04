Kelly Delp Appointed Chief Communications Officer at Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Delp as Chief Communications Officer, where she will lead the company's global communications strategy across internal, external, and executive channels.

Kelly Delp



Kelly is an experienced communications consultant with a strong track record of advising senior executives and leadership teams across Europe and North America. She specializes in helping organizations clarify their messaging, enhance their leadership voice, and build trust through strategic, transparent communication.

Her work spans corporate storytelling, media strategy, executive coaching, and content development. Known for her insight, clarity, and creativity, Kelly has worked with leaders across industries to align communication with organizational priorities and brand positioning.

"I believe great communication creates alignment, builds credibility, and drives momentum," said Kelly Delp. "I'm excited to partner with Raven's leadership team to share a story that's as bold and future-focused as the company itself."

"Kelly brings clarity, conviction, and a rare ability to translate complex ideas into messages that connect," said Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources Corp. "She's exactly the voice we need as we grow, engage new audiences, and tell the story of Raven's evolution in markets around the world."

In her role at Raven, Kelly will oversee corporate messaging, brand voice, executive communication, and media relations as the company continues to grow its investment footprint in North America and the Middle East.

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a diversified investment and asset management firm focused on real estate, private credit, structured finance, and strategic equity investments. With a disciplined approach to capital deployment, Raven Resources partners with high-growth businesses, hospitality ventures, and entertainment initiatives to drive long-term value creation. The company's portfolio includes structured financial instruments, land development, and investment in brand-driven entertainment projects. Committed to financial stability and innovation, Raven Resources continues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships, asset acquisitions, and market-driven investment strategies.

SOURCE: Raven Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire