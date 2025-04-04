Data4Cure, Inc.: Data4Cure Showcases Its Knowledge Graph and AI Platform at Bio-IT

Today at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo in Boston, Data4Cure, Inc. will present its latest advancements in AI-driven data integration and knowledge discovery to support pharmaceutical research and development.

In a featured session titled "An AI and Knowledge Graph Ecosystem to Inform Pharmaceutical R&D," Janusz Dutkowski, Data4Cure's CEO and Co-Founder, and Roy Ronen, CTO, will highlight how the company's Biomedical Intelligence® Cloud is empowering pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to generate actionable insights from complex multimodal data.

The platform, built around a continuously evolving data-driven knowledge graph encompassing over 4 billion relations from both public and proprietary sources, enables researchers to connect information from disparate datasets and uncover novel insights into biological mechanisms critical for drug discovery and development.

During the session, the Data4Cure team will discuss how AI technologies - including large language models (LLMs), foundation models for omics data, generative AI and knowledge graphs - are being applied across the R&D lifecycle, from early-stage research to clinical trials, advancing successful projects and collaborations across the pharmaceutical industry.

"By combining and synthesizing vast amounts of diverse data into a unified knowledge graph and AI-powered ecosystem, Data4Cure empowers biomedical research and accelerates the path to new therapies," said Janusz Dutkowski. "We are excited to help unlock the tremendous potential for biologically-informed AI to drive innovation in pharmaceutical R&D."

About Data4Cure

Data4Cure is a leading biomedical AI company specializing in biology-informed AI tools for semantic data integration, analytics, and knowledge synthesis. The company's flagship product, the Biomedical Intelligence® Cloud, helps pharmaceutical and biotech organizations turn multimodal data into knowledge and insights to drive drug discovery and development. By connecting diverse data sources through its extensive continuously updated knowledge graph - spanning over 4 billion relations from public and proprietary datasets - the platform enables the discovery of new insights into complex biological mechanisms. Data4Cure's latest AI capabilities include automated data curation, data and literature-evidence synthesis, multi-task foundation models, and Knowledge Graph AI-based target intelligence. To learn more about Data4Cure visit www.data4cure.com.

