AI, Creator Economy, Sports, Cloud Virtualization, and Streaming/OTTDrive the Future of Storytelling

NAB Show 2025 kicks off on Saturday, April 5 with exhibits opening April 6, showcasing innovation that will define the content and entertainment landscape and shape the future of storytelling. From AI-driven tools to the creator economy, sports, cloud virtualization, and streaming/OTT, the show floor and conference program will highlight the technologies driving innovation across industries. As the world's largest gathering of media, technology, and entertainment professionals, NAB Show 2025 runs April 5 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and expects more than 60,000 registered attendees.

"The future of content and entertainment will take center stage at NAB Show 2025 redefining how content is created, distributed, and consumed around the world," said Karen Chupka, EVP of Global Connections and Events, NAB. "This show has been successfully reimagined as a home for content creators of all types from social media to television to the big screen and it delivers on that promise by showcasing cutting-edge innovation that will further evolve the art of storytelling across all mediums."

Show Floor and Exhibits

The NAB Show exhibit floor will feature nearly 1,100 companies, including 125 first-time exhibitors. Notable brands include Adobe, AWS, AT&T Business, Blackmagic, Canon, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujifilm, Intel, Microsoft, Nikon, Quantum Corporation, Riedel, Sony, and Verizon Business.

Emerging tech and startups will be front and center with new exhibit areas including:

Startup Stage in Propel ME In partnership with Fabric.ai this area will showcase 22 early-stage startups, with 80% of the companies showing AI technologies.

In partnership with Fabric.ai this area will showcase 22 early-stage startups, with 80% of the companies showing AI technologies. AI Innovation Pavilion : Featuring cutting-edge AI solutions, this premier destination is where industry leaders and decision-makers will connect, explore innovations, and network.

: Featuring cutting-edge AI solutions, this premier destination is where industry leaders and decision-makers will connect, explore innovations, and network. Premiere Park: This dedicated area will feature first-time exhibitors spotlighting new technologies and services.

This dedicated area will feature first-time exhibitors spotlighting new technologies and services. Sports Business Hub: Featuring the latest tools and tech for audience engagement and monetizing the fan experience.

Conference Program and Speakers

NAB Show conference program will feature 550 sessions highlighting the latest trends in business, creativity, production, and technology. New session tracks include:

Business of Entertainment Produced in partnership with The Ankler, this two-day track will bring together Hollywood's top dealmakers and key thought leaders who are driving change and adopting future-focused strategies and solutions. Topics include media dealmaking, content bundles, new advertising models, the state of production, the intersection of Hollywood and the creator economy, and emerging consumer and audience trends.

Produced in partnership with The Ankler, this two-day track will bring together Hollywood's top dealmakers and key thought leaders who are driving change and adopting future-focused strategies and solutions. Topics include media dealmaking, content bundles, new advertising models, the state of production, the intersection of Hollywood and the creator economy, and emerging consumer and audience trends. Sports Summit: The Future of Sports Rights and Fan Experience This three-day event will explore the rapidly growing intersection of sports, media, and technology with key players including AWS, IMAX, NFL, and Microsoft. Thought leaders will explore opportunities to expand the fan experience and unlock new revenue streams.

Over 1,000 industry leaders will speak across more than 20 stages, and feature trailblazers who are capitalizing on new ways audiences consume content including:

Dhar Mann and Sean Atkins from Dhar Mann Studios Dhar Mann was named Forbes' second top creator in 2024 with an estimated 24 million YouTube followers and 120 million across various platforms.

Dhar Mann was named second top creator in 2024 with an estimated 24 million YouTube followers and 120 million across various platforms. Nick Khann, President CEO and Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Chief Content Officer, WWE recently signed a 10-year, $5 billion deal to bring RAW to Netflix.

recently signed a 10-year, $5 billion deal to bring RAW to Netflix. Gotham Chopra co-founder ROS (Religion of Sports) . ROS is a full-service studio creating high-performance content including series like Simone Biles Rising ; In the Arena: Serena Williams; and Kobe Bryant's Muse.

. ROS is a full-service studio creating high-performance content including series like ; and Bobby Carter, host and producer of NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts

host and producer of NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group

Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Portia Archer , CEO, Women's Tennis Association

, CEO, Women's Tennis Association Tracey Perlman , SVP Player Operations, NFL

, SVP Player Operations, NFL Jason McCourty, Super Bowl Champion, NFL Game Analyst, CBC

Super Bowl Champion, NFL Game Analyst, CBC Tracy Dyson, Astronaut, NASA

Astronaut, NASA Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs , co-founders and co-CEOs, Candle Media

, co-founders and co-CEOs, Candle Media Steven A. Smith, Television Host, ESPN

Show Floor Experiences

NAB Show 2025 will also showcase interactive, immersive experiences, including:

Creator Lab: The ultimate destination for influencers, content creators, and digital storytellers looking to elevate their craft, grow their brands, and explore the latest tools shaping the creator economy.

The ultimate destination for influencers, content creators, and digital storytellers looking to elevate their craft, grow their brands, and explore the latest tools shaping the creator economy. AWS Racing Simulator: Test your driving skills, generate real time data, and experience the latest immersive entertainment content.

Building the Future of Content and Entertainment

NAB Show 2025 is projected to continue its year-over-year attendance growth and exceed over 60,000 registrations with attendees from 160 countries including 44 organized delegations gathering to become part of the global content and entertainment landscape, where deals are made, and partnerships are forged. The show is attracting the next generation of storytellers with 50% of registrants attending NAB Show 2025 for the first time. Each year nearly $17 billion in business is generated through the connections made at NAB Show.

Registration is open for NAB Show. For the latest news and announcements, visit NABShow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250404420613/en/

Contacts:

media@nabshow.com