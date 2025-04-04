The U. S. Department of Commerce (DOC) revised antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVDs) on Vietnamese and Malaysian solar products in December 2024. The move has reshaped the non-Chinese supply chain, with further use of tariffs likely under the new administration, explains InfoLink's Corrine Lin. From pv magazine 3/25 The imposition of AD/CVDs by the United States on solar modules from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia has seen imports from those nations decline sharply. With U. S. developers reliant on imports for now, countries outside those territories should benefit, although ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...