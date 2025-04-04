Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Nourishing Community and Lowering Energy Burdens in Dewey City

Ray C. Anderson Foundation:

A Climate Digest Interview from Drawdown Georgia

In the heart of South Georgia, the Thomasville Community Development Corporation (TCDC) is planting the seeds of community resilience. With deep community roots and an eye toward climate justice, TCDC is doing more than just improving housing or access to local produce-they're restoring a neighborhood's spirit.

Supported by a 2025-2026 Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions & Equity Grant, TCDC is making bold moves in Dewey City, an underinvested neighborhood rich with history and untapped potential.

Watch the video here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire