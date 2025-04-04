Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.04.2025 16:14 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Nourishing Community and Lowering Energy Burdens in Dewey City

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / Ray C. Anderson Foundation:

A Climate Digest Interview from Drawdown Georgia

In the heart of South Georgia, the Thomasville Community Development Corporation (TCDC) is planting the seeds of community resilience. With deep community roots and an eye toward climate justice, TCDC is doing more than just improving housing or access to local produce-they're restoring a neighborhood's spirit.

Supported by a 2025-2026 Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions & Equity Grant, TCDC is making bold moves in Dewey City, an underinvested neighborhood rich with history and untapped potential.

Watch the video here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.