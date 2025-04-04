Elanco Expands Huningue Site to Support Latest Pet Health Innovations

Elanco:

Recently, Elanco marked a significant milestone at its Huningue, France site by breaking ground on a 5,000 sq/m site expansion project. The site specializes in tablet production, so this expansion will help meet increased product demand and support the production of Elanco's latest innovations, helping pets live longer healthier lives.

Elanco is one of only two Animal Health companies that manufactures products in all four Pet Health categories-parasiticides, dermatology, pain, and vaccines. The Huningue, France site manufactures three of these four categories. Over the past several years, the site has been expanding to further enable Elanco's ability to support product innovation for its pet health customers around the world.

This project includes:

750 square meters of new production space

Expanded storage capacity

Additional quality control space

50 new positions, representing a 20% workforce growth at the site.

Celebrating this moment were Jared Inman, Site Director, Paul Riga, DVM, eMBA, President of Elanco France, Grace McArdle, Executive Vice President - Manufacturing, Frederic Rohmer, Vice President Manufacturing small Molecules, as well as elected officials from the Grand Est region and all the 230 employees of the site.

