Freitag, 04.04.2025
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
WKN: A2N6BH | ISIN: US28414H1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 5EA
Tradegate
04.04.25
16:44 Uhr
8,167 Euro
-0,634
-7,20 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
8,1088,15716:45
ACCESS Newswire
04.04.2025 16:14 Uhr
Elanco Expands Huningue Site to Support Latest Pet Health Innovations

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / Elanco:

Recently, Elanco marked a significant milestone at its Huningue, France site by breaking ground on a 5,000 sq/m site expansion project. The site specializes in tablet production, so this expansion will help meet increased product demand and support the production of Elanco's latest innovations, helping pets live longer healthier lives.

Elanco is one of only two Animal Health companies that manufactures products in all four Pet Health categories-parasiticides, dermatology, pain, and vaccines. The Huningue, France site manufactures three of these four categories. Over the past several years, the site has been expanding to further enable Elanco's ability to support product innovation for its pet health customers around the world.

This project includes:

  • 750 square meters of new production space

  • Expanded storage capacity

  • Additional quality control space

  • 50 new positions, representing a 20% workforce growth at the site.

Celebrating this moment were Jared Inman, Site Director, Paul Riga, DVM, eMBA, President of Elanco France, Grace McArdle, Executive Vice President - Manufacturing, Frederic Rohmer, Vice President Manufacturing small Molecules, as well as elected officials from the Grand Est region and all the 230 employees of the site.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Elanco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Elanco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/elanco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Elanco



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
