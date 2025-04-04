

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 April 2025 - OPPO today announced the launch of the Reno13 Series 5G in the UK, comprising the Reno13 Pro 5G, Reno13 5G, Reno13 FS 5G, and Reno13 F 5G. Featuring advanced AI capabilities, a sleek and innovative design, and industry-leading durability, the Reno13 Series is designed to enhance creativity and everyday experiences for a wider audience. With this launch, OPPO brings its full Reno lineup to UK customers, reinforcing its continued commitment to the market.

OPPO Launches Reno13 Series 5G in the UK with AI Photography, Innovative Design, and Exceptional Durability

"Reno13 Series reflects OPPO's commitment to making AI accessible to everyone.

The full series features the best OPPO AI, a refined and durable design, and extended years of software updates. We're proud to offer UK consumers more smartphone choices that deliver the latest innovations and long-term value, ensuring an uncompromised experience over time."



Charleen Fang, Managing Director of OPPO UK and Ireland Charleen Fang, Managing Director of OPPO UK and Ireland, introducing the Reno13 Series 5G

The Ideal AI Phone for All Creators



The Reno family is rooted in creativity, driving imaging, design, and user experience innovation since its launch in the European market in 2019. Now, OPPO brings the entire Reno13 Series 5G to the UK-from the premium Reno13 Pro 5G to the more affordable Reno13 F 5G-offering a broader range of choices to suit different user needs.



As the ideal AI phone for creators, the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G empowers users to unlock their creativity, transforming everyday moments into opportunities for self-expression.



Neil Monger, Product Marketing Manager of OPPO UK, sharing the AI features on Reno13 Series

By bringing flagship-level AI features to more users, OPPO makes advanced creativity tools more accessible than ever. OPPO AI Livephoto captures ultra-clear, 3-second moving memories, seamlessly shareable across both Android and iOS. The AI Editor Suite upgrades mobile photo editing for the AI generation with tools like AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Unblur, and AI Motion-which uses generative AI to animate still images, perfect for pets, portraits, and creative expression.



Beyond creativity, OPPO Reno13 Series 5G supports smarter living with AI Productivity Tools. AI Summary helps organize meeting notes, Screen Translator breaks down language barriers, AI Writer polishes messages, and the context-sensitive AI Toolbox 2.0 streamlines everyday browsing and interactions.



Designed for Real Life



The OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G features an immersive 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-slim bezels, delivering an expansive and cinematic viewing experience[1]. Smooth, vibrant, and bright, the display ensures content glides effortlessly and remains clearly visible both indoors and in bright outdoor environments.



Designed to be both stylish and durable, the OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G combines aerospace-grade aluminium with cold-sculpted glass for a premium feel. The entire OPPO Reno13 Series 5G is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for water and dust-resistant, and supports for case-free underwater photography, unlocking new depths of creative potential[2].



OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G's camera carries forward OPPO's commitment to excellence in imaging, combining a 50MP resolution main camera with OIS for clear shots in day or night, a 3.5x optical zoom for up to 120x digital zoom photography, and 4K, 60fps video recording on both front and rear cameras.



Performance That Lasts



Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, co-developed with OPPO, the OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno13 5G are the most powerful Reno devices to date, delivering next level performance in gaming, efficiency and AI processing.



With up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage and the largest vapour chamber in Reno history, users can enjoy top-tier games and seamless multitasking with effective heat dissipation for cool, stable performance.



Built for durability, OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G features a 5,800mAh battery that delivers all-day power and beyond[3]. With OPPO's five-year durable battery performance[4], it is designed for long-term durability, while 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging provides a full day of power in just minutes-minimising downtime, maximising productivity.



OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G features a 5,800mAh battery

With OPPO's 60-month Fluency Protection Certificate, 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security support, OPPO Reno13 Series 5G promises long-term reliability across software and hardware, seeing you to the end of your contract and beyond.



OPPO Reno13 Series 5G promises long-term reliability across software and hardware

Expanding Partnerships in the UK



OPPO continues strengthening its presence in the UK through strong partnerships with leading retailers and operators.



Currys, the UK's largest omnichannel tech retailer, was OPPO's first partner in the market. Now, the full line up of Reno13 Series is available across all Currys sales channel, further supporting its growing Home of AI portfolio with exclusive OPPO offerings.



Following successful partnerships with operators including VMO2 with the OPPO Find X8 Pro, and EE with the OPPO Reno12 Series, OPPO is also launching the Reno13 Series 5G with its long-term partner, EE.



"With great features including AI Livephoto, AI Editor and an ultra-clear camera system, the new Reno13 range is an exciting smartphone option for consumers. And when paired with EE's 5G standalone service, customers really can benefit from being on the UK's best network by making smoother and more reliable video calls, experiencing brilliant online gaming experiences and optimising the exciting AI capabilities of OPPO Reno13 Series 5G."



Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships at EE



Reno13 Series Price and Availability



Available in a variety of standout colours including Plume Purple, Graphite Grey, Plume White, and Luminous Blue, the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G brings a bold aesthetic and fresh styling designed to make an impression.



OPPO Reno13 Series 5G will be available in the UK starting from 3 April, 2025, across OPPO Store, Currys, EE, and TikTok Shop, with following recommended retail prices:



Reno13 Pro 5G: £649

Reno13 5G: £499

Reno13 FS 5G: £399

Reno13 F 5G: £329 For more information about OPPO and Reno13 Series 5G, visit: oppo.com/uk



[1] Data from OPPO Labs.



[2] All tests are conducted under professional and controlled conditions.



All Reno13 Series phones have been shown to meet IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings under IEC standard 60529 when tested under controlled laboratory conditions. The phones can withstand 80°C water jets at a water volume of 14-16 liters per minute and water pressure of 8,000-1,0000 KPa for 120 seconds in laboratory conditions. The phone can operate with no functional damage after staying submerged at a depth of 2 meters under water at 20-26°C in laboratory conditions. Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions. Resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty. The phone withstands immersion in freshwater (such as swimming pools, rivers, or freshwater lakes) up to a depth of 2 meters for 30 minutes



[3] Data is based on testing performed by OPPO under laboratory conditions. Results may vary due to different testing environments ((such as temperature changes) or individual device usage condition (such as battery age).



[4] The five-year battery lifespan is based theoretical calculations based on testing performed by OPPO under laboratory conditions. It assumes that the user charges the phone once a day and that the phone battery capacity remains above 80% of its original capacity after five years of continuous use at room temperature





