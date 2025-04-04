Sandvik to acquire attachment tools manufacturer Osa Demolition Equipment

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire Osa Demolition Equipment S.r.l. (OSA), an Italy -based manufacturer of demolition tools and hydraulic hammers. OSA will be reported as a business unit within the Attachment Tools division in the business area Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

OSA's range of attachment tools will enhance Sandvik's offering and position in the demolition and recycling segment. Furthermore, the acquisition will provide additional growth opportunities by leveraging Sandvik's large network of distributors. Today, OSA's main market is within Europe, and the company also has presence in Australia and the U.S.

"This acquisition is a step in our strategy to expand in attractive niches within Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. We look forward to welcome OSA to the Group," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

OSA was founded in 1994 and has 64 employees. The company is headquartered Molfetta, Italy, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and R&D capabilities. In 2024, the company had revenues of approximately SEK 150 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Stockholm, April 4, 2025

Sandvik AB

