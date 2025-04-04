Greg Dukat Joins SNH Capital Partners as Senior Operating Partner to Drive Strategic Growth and Value Creation

SNH Capital Partners ("SNH"), a leading U.S.-based private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships, is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Dukat as Senior Operating Partner. In his new role, Greg will be instrumental in overseeing initiatives across SNH's portfolio companies, working closely with CEOs and executive teams to accelerate strategic growth and maximize value creation.

Greg Dukat brings more than 30 years of experience in driving strategic growth, enhancing market share, and boosting profitability across a variety of industries. Prior to joining SNH, Greg served as Chief Executive Officer at Revel Systems, where he led the company to unprecedented growth. His extensive career also includes CEO roles at Comverge, Campus Management Corp, StarCite, and Indus International (Ventyx), along with numerous board, advisory, and executive management positions.

Greg holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from SUNY, Buffalo, NY.

"Greg's arrival marks a significant milestone for SNH Capital Partners. His extensive experience in revenue strategies, decision-making, and value creation is perfectly aligned with our investment philosophy," said Jevin Sackett, Chief Executive Officer of SNH Capital Partners.

"I'm thrilled to join SNH and collaborate with our portfolio companies and their executive teams to develop and implement strategies that drive value creation across the board," said Dukat. "We have the right capabilities and a strong partnership approach that will allow us to identify and unlock value within our companies."

SNH Capital Partners eagerly anticipates the contributions Greg will bring to the firm, furthering its commitment to operational excellence, strategic growth, and the mission of enhancing intrinsic business value.

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, and supply chain sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

