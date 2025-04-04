Jolt's first of its kind "Interest Delivery Network" connects audiences to bold new releases-including Can't Look Away, Girl Climber, ANXIETY CLUB, and Cathedrals

Jolt, the AI-driven platform helping independent films reach audiences and generate revenue, today unveiled its latest slate of bold, socially resonant films-including the highly anticipated premiere of Can't Look Away: The Case Against Social Media, a documentary feature film that exposes the real-world consequences of dangerous social media algorithms that exploit and endanger vulnerable young users. Other films joining Jolt's roster include Jon Glassberg's Girl Climber, showcasing renowned climber Emily Harrington as she defies expectations by taking on the challenge to free climb El Capitan in under 24 hours, all while confronting the relentless pressure to prove herself in a male-dominated sport; Wendy Lobel's ANXIETY CLUB, a funny and relatable exploration of anxiety and treatment methods through the lens of some of today's most brilliant comedians; and Dan Algrant's Cathedrals, following the filmmaker on a journey to reconnect with two Black collaborators from a film made nearly 50 years ago.

Jolt is creating a new industry standard by transforming the way independent films are distributed and restoring creative sovereignty to filmmakers. As traditional streaming services have lowered the barrier to entry for the film and television industry, the resulting explosion in content has threatened both the creation and discoverability of independent films. Documentaries, especially those with political and emotional depth, have found themselves increasingly crowded out by commercialized algorithms. Jolt is building a critical alternative: a platform where original voices and complex topics are amplified, not buried. Launched by a team with deep roots in independent film-including former Sundance Chief Digital Officer Tara Hein-Phillips, Accel founder and long time Sundance Board Member Jim Swartz, and Academy Award-winning producer Geralyn Dreyfous-Jolt offers a new path forward for filmmakers.

Through a first of its kind Interest Delivery Network, Jolt leverages advanced data and machine learning to deliver films directly to highly engaged, values-aligned audiences, ensuring creators see meaningful returns. Filmmakers receive 70% of their earnings, and retain complete ownership of their work and all future rights. Contrary to traditional distribution methods, Jolt strategically curates, markets, and distributes films, ensuring artistic voices find the audiences most receptive to their vision.

"Independent films and documentaries are at risk of disappearing into the void of content overload," said Tara Hein-Phillips, CEO and Co-founder of Jolt. "Jolt exists to change that. We're building a new model that empowers filmmakers with creative control, data, and a direct line to the audiences who care deeply about their work."

Bloomberg's Can't Look Away, directed by award-winning filmmakers Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, joins Jolt's growing collection of vital and thought-provoking films, available as of today. The documentary investigates the real-world harms caused by social media platforms and the legal fight to hold them accountable, exemplifying Jolt's commitment to films that confront today's most urgent challenges.

In addition to Can't Look Away, Jolt's 2025 lineup includes:

Girl Climber (launching June 15), from Red Bull Studios, professional climber Emily Harrington has summited Everest, 8000-meter peaks, and dominated the competition circuit but her greatest challenge extends beyond the physical. Caught between the pursuit of personal ambition and the ticking biological clock of life, a near-fatal fall forces Emily to reckon with what she's willing to risk, ultimately proving she isn't just the best "girl climber" but one of the best climbers. Period.

"While legacy streamers prioritize commercial appeal, often avoiding politically complex or emotionally challenging content, Jolt is creating a space where independent creators can thrive-without sacrificing ownership, revenue retention, voice, or impact," said Accel founder Jim Swartz.

"Jolt exists so independent non-fiction narratives can find and challenge their audience, distinguish their voice amongst their peers, and make their collective impact," said Geralyn Dreyfous.

"Jolt's model is exactly what our film needs," said Matthew O'Neill, director of Can't Look Away. "Through Jolt, we're getting a critically important story out to an audience that cares deeply about these issues in the timeframe when they are most hungry for knowledge. Parents everywhere can learn from this film."

"In an era when tough stories are too often sidelined, we're grateful to partner with a platform that trusts filmmakers first," said Perri Peltz, director of Can't Look Away. "Jolt is making room for films that ask difficult questions-and giving them a place to be seen."

"Can't Look Away tells so many stories in which young users have been left vulnerable by the digital practices of tech companies," said Kristin Powers, Executive Producer of Can't Look Away. "Jolt will reach the audiences who need to see this film-including parents-and, hopefully, provoke meaningful conversations."

About Jolt

Jolt is transforming the way independent films are distributed, while restoring creative sovereignty to filmmakers. Through proprietary AI-driven audience discovery, Jolt connects extraordinary films to audiences with strategic curation, marketing and distribution. Co-founded by former Sundance Chief Digital Officer Tara Hein-Phillips, Accel founder Jim Swartz, and Academy Award-winning producer Geralyn Dreyfous, Jolt helps independent films achieve their full potential while empowering film teams with data, marketing tools and all future rights for their work. Jolt's curated platform features exceptional independent films like The Bibi Files, Hollywoodgate, and more.

For more information, visit jolt.film or follow us on YouTube.

