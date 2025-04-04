Payroll4Construction Grows Its Construction Payroll Services With Expanded Tax Team

Payroll4Construction - the premier provider of construction payroll services and a part of the Foundation Software construction product portfolio - announces a significant expansion of its tax department with the addition of multiple highly skilled payroll tax specialists.

As one of the few if not only payroll provider exclusive to construction, Payroll4Construction is committed to adapting and growing to meet the dynamic challenges of the construction industry. By strategically expanding the team with top-tier talent, the company continues to invest in the capabilities that distinguish them from other payroll vendors.

"These hiring decisions reinforce our commitment to being the most comprehensive construction payroll services provider," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "We're investing in expertise because we want to provide the strategic financial support that helps construction businesses navigate increasingly complex tax landscapes and regulatory environments."

With nearly two decades in the industry, Payroll4Construction continues to simplify payroll management for construction businesses from every angle. Current payroll services include:

Comprehensive tax filing

Certified payroll reporting

Union tracking

Multiple states, rates and trades on a single timecard

Prevailing wage and fringe calculations

"Our goal is clear," Ode adds. "We're constantly looking ahead, anticipating what construction businesses will need tomorrow. Whether you're a small local crew or a national construction firm, we're committed to making your payroll process as smooth as possible."

To learn more about Payroll4Construction payroll processing and tax services, visit our website for more information.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state payroll, union payroll and standard payroll processing like checks, direct deposits and so much more. To hear about all of our services, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

About Foundation Software

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information:

Tracie Kuczkowski

VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius

Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

sillius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823





SOURCE: Payroll4Construction

