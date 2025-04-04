Scooter's Garage Revolutionizes Classic Car Restoration with Cutting-Edge Technology and Community Outreach

North Texas-based Scooter's Garage, under the leadership of U.S. Marine veteran Ted Fox, is setting new standards in classic car restoration by integrating modern technology and embracing community diversity. Ted realized that many parts for classic cars were either outdated, expensive or hard to find. He began to develop his own supply line with the use of AI and modern technology, fusing classic car style with futuristic techniques for restoring and repairing them.

Innovative Restoration Techniques

By employing 3D modeling, Scooter's Garage designs and fabricates custom parts for classic cars, addressing challenges posed by obsolete components. The addition of on-site dynamometer testing allows for meticulous tuning of performance builds, ensuring optimal engine performance. Ted also utilizes new polymers that allow for lighter, stronger parts or even parts that haven't been introduced to market yet.?

Engaging the Spanish-Speaking Community

Understanding the importance of inclusivity, Ted Fox has initiated Spanish-language Q&A sessions to better serve Spanish-speaking clients, reflecting the garage's commitment to community engagement. ?

About Scooter's Garage

Founded by veteran Ted Fox, Scooter's Garage specializes in classic car restoration, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to deliver exceptional results.?

Contact:

Ted Fox

Scooter's Garage

Facebook Page

+1 469-554-0718

SOURCE: Scooter's Garage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire