Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.04.2025 17:26 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scooter's Garage Revolutionizes Classic Car Restoration with Cutting-Edge Technology and Community Outreach

Finanznachrichten News

LANCASTER, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / North Texas-based Scooter's Garage, under the leadership of U.S. Marine veteran Ted Fox, is setting new standards in classic car restoration by integrating modern technology and embracing community diversity. Ted realized that many parts for classic cars were either outdated, expensive or hard to find. He began to develop his own supply line with the use of AI and modern technology, fusing classic car style with futuristic techniques for restoring and repairing them.

Innovative Restoration Techniques

By employing 3D modeling, Scooter's Garage designs and fabricates custom parts for classic cars, addressing challenges posed by obsolete components. The addition of on-site dynamometer testing allows for meticulous tuning of performance builds, ensuring optimal engine performance. Ted also utilizes new polymers that allow for lighter, stronger parts or even parts that haven't been introduced to market yet.?

Engaging the Spanish-Speaking Community

Understanding the importance of inclusivity, Ted Fox has initiated Spanish-language Q&A sessions to better serve Spanish-speaking clients, reflecting the garage's commitment to community engagement. ?

About Scooter's Garage

Founded by veteran Ted Fox, Scooter's Garage specializes in classic car restoration, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to deliver exceptional results.?

Contact:

Ted Fox
Scooter's Garage
Facebook Page
+1 469-554-0718

SOURCE: Scooter's Garage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.