Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q1 2025 Investor Call Details

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be holding its Earnings Conference Call and Webcast to report its Q1 2025 Earnings Results on Thursday, May 1st, 2025, at 10:00 am EST.

To listen to the call, please dial Toll Free 888-506-0062 or International Toll-Free Number 973-528-00-11 entry code 918859.

or URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2773/51832

A digital recording of the earnings call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion.

Replay Call Information:

Toronto: 1 877-481-4010, Passcode: 51832

International (toll-free): 1 919-882-2331, Passcode: 51832

Encore Replay Expiration Date: May 15, 2025

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's portfolio includes a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (~26 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Phone: +1 647-245-7199

Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

