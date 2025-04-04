Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.04.2025 17:42 Uhr
BizClik Media Launches April Edition of FinTech Magazine

Finanznachrichten News

The April edition of FinTech Magazine features exclusive interviews and insights from leaders at BBVA, Abzena, Mollie, Yuno, Chainalysis, Ecommpay, and more-exploring innovation across AI, blockchain, open banking, and financial regulation.

LONDON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing digital media and publishing company, has released the April 2025 edition of FinTech Magazine. Known for its executive-led content and deep dives into industry transformation, the publication continues to be a trusted voice across the global financial services and technology sectors.

FinTech Magazine - April 2025 Edition

This month's edition highlights how financial institutions and fintech companies are leveraging cutting-edge technology to redefine the future of finance.

Cover Feature: BBVA in Switzerland
COO Francisco Javier Arranz and CFO Eva Blaya outline how the bank is leading digital innovation through AI, blockchain, and strategic transformation.

"The CFO is no longer just the guardian of financial performance but a key driver of digital transformation." - Eva Blaya, CFO, BBVA in Switzerland

Abzena - CIO David Williamson discusses data-led biotech finance strategies and the power of predictive analytics in innovation
Ecommpay - CRO Moshe Winegarten explains how APIs are changing banking decisions
Mollie & Yuno - Executives Dave Smallwood and Carol Grunberg explore regulatory complexity in a multi-jurisdictional world
Chainalysis - CEO Jonathan Levin details how the company is setting global standards for crypto investigations
Risk Management & Predictive Analytics - AI-led financial modelling insights from:

  • Gunnar Már Gunnarsson, PAYSTRAX
  • Mark Dearman, FintechOS
  • Alan Jacobson, Alteryx

Cloud in Financial Services - Leaders from IBM, Capgemini, GFT Technologies, Persistent Systems, Red Hat, Protegrity, and SaaScada unpack trends in compliance, sovereignty, and scalability
Top 10 Women in FinTech - A spotlight on the standout leaders shaping the future of finance, taken from the 2025 Top 100 Women in FinTech ranking

Explore the April edition for more on AI, open banking, digital risk management, cloud innovation, and the people leading the transformation of global financial services.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-april-edition-of-fintech-magazine-302420928.html

