BizClik Media Launches April Editions of Technology, Data Centre & Mobile Magazines

LONDON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing B2B digital media company, has released the April 2025 editions of Technology Magazine , Data Centre Magazine and Mobile Magazine . These flagship titles continue to lead the conversation across the tech, telecoms and cloud infrastructure sectors, delivering deep industry insights and exclusive interviews with global executives and innovators.

Technology Magazine

The April edition explores how technology is driving corporate climate action, transforming AI in automotive, and unlocking new frontiers in quantum computing.

The cover feature is a spotlight interview with Rahul Pathak, VP of Data & AI at Amazon Web Services (AWS), discussing the evolving AI landscape and AWS's innovation roadmap.

The issue also highlights exclusive interviews with:

Ashlie Thurston , Stonegate Group

, Stonegate Group David Williamson , Abzena

, Abzena Lauren Hymen , PepsiCo

, PepsiCo Rajvir (Raj) Madan , Arcutis Biotherapeutics

, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Chenzira Allen , Indianapolis Public Schools

, Indianapolis Public Schools Eva Blaya & Francisco Javier Arranz , BBVA

, BBVA Aggelos Karonis , Kaizen Gaming

, Kaizen Gaming Ernest Popescu , metrobloks

, metrobloks Gary Watson , Keppel DC REIT

, Keppel DC REIT Vasco Gonçalves & Ibidapo Ibrahim, Seven Up Bottling Company

Also included:

A leadership spotlight on Christian Klein , CEO of SAP

, CEO of The Top 10 Robotics Companies, featuring Boston Dynamics, KUKA, Universal Robots and more

Data Centre Magazine

The April issue offers a sharp focus on AI, sustainability, cloud, and the transformation of global digital infrastructure.

Highlights include:

"Fashion Meets Data Centres" - Maximilian Raynor partners with Equinix to blend design with infrastructure

- Maximilian Raynor partners with to blend design with infrastructure Danielle Rossi , Trane Technologies, discusses the future of hybrid data centre design

, Trane Technologies, discusses the future of Richard Petrie , CTO at LINX , shares perspectives on IX growth and AI's role in 5G

, CTO at , shares perspectives on IX growth and AI's role in 5G Paul Greenley details Vodafone's data centre evolution

details Nick Drouet , CTO at Kyndryl , explores the AI sustainability paradox

, CTO at , explores the A look at Donald Trump's investment in AI-led data centre assets

Gary Watson , Keppel DC REIT, on Ireland's sustainable future

, Keppel DC REIT, on Ireland's sustainable future Ernest Popescu, metrobloks, on the rise of AI-ready metro hubs

Plus: The Top 10 Data Centre Influencers-featuring leaders from Compass Datacenters, Huawei, Nomad Futurist, and more

Mobile Magazine

April's edition delivers insights from the frontline of telecoms, mobile tech and next-gen connectivity.

Key features include:

MWC Barcelona 2025 Special - Interviews with leaders from Ericsson , NVIDIA , and Kyndryl on the future of mobile innovation

- Interviews with leaders from , , and on the future of mobile innovation Nokia's Dr. Rolf Werner on quantum-safe networks and the power of AI

on and the power of AI Sam Greenslade , CARMA, on how AI and social media are shaping content strategy

, CARMA, on how AI and social media are shaping content strategy Top 10 Women in Telco - Spotlighting change-makers at Deutsche Telekom , BT Group , Lumen and others

- Spotlighting change-makers at , , and others Andy Train , Cornerstone, on digital infrastructure and AI talent pipelines

, Cornerstone, on digital infrastructure and AI talent pipelines Stuart Farrell & Natalia Merkulova , AllPoints Fibre Networks, on the value of strategic procurement

, AllPoints Fibre Networks, on the value of strategic procurement Paul Greenley, Vodafone, on the company's evolving data centre strategy

Explore the April editions of Technology , Data Centre , and Mobile Magazine today to stay informed on the innovations and strategies shaping the global tech and telco landscape.

