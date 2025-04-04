BizClik Media Launches April Editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine

The April editions feature interviews with leading executives from PepsiCo, BMW Group, DP World, Exotec, Royal Mail, Coupa Software and more, offering insights into supply chain innovation, procurement transformation, and global logistics strategies.

LONDON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing B2B digital media and publishing company, has released the April 2025 editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine . These titles remain essential reading for professionals across the global supply chain, logistics, and procurement industries, offering forward-looking features, in-depth interviews, and exclusive event coverage.

This edition's lead interview features Rashid Abdulla, CEO for Europe at DP World, who shares how the company is driving supply chain transformation across the continent.

Other highlights include:

Lauren Hymen , PepsiCo - On how digital transformation is empowering procurement

, - On how digital transformation is empowering procurement Milan Nedeljkovic , BMW Group - Exploring the impact of Industry 4.0 on manufacturing

, - Exploring the impact of Industry 4.0 on manufacturing Charles Hou , J&T Express Middle East - On revolutionising last-mile delivery

, - On revolutionising last-mile delivery Romain Moulin & Arthur Bellamy , Exotec - Discussing robotics, AI, and future-ready automation

, - Discussing robotics, AI, and future-ready automation Mary Rollman , KPMG US - Analysing nearshoring strategies to navigate trade uncertainty

, - Analysing nearshoring strategies to navigate trade uncertainty Pierre-Yves Dermagne - On entering a new era of supplier diversity and compliance

- On entering a new era of supplier diversity and compliance Top 10 Supply Chain Leaders - Featuring standout figures including Carol B. Tomé at UPS

- Featuring standout figures including at UPS People Moves - Updates on Fernando Fernandez, Torsten Pilz, Gavin Chappell, and Adam Jones

This issue also includes highlights from Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE : Sustainability and previews of the upcoming shows in Chicago and London.

The April edition features a cover story with Lauren Hymen of PepsiCo, who shares how the company is leveraging digital tools to drive innovation and meet its sustainability goals.

Key content includes:

Stuart Farrell & Natalia Merkulova , AllPoints Fibre Networks - On aligning procurement and finance for value creation

, - On aligning procurement and finance for value creation Joao Paulo da Silva , Coupa Software - On leading digital transformation initiatives

, - On leading digital transformation initiatives Ernest Rolfson , Finexio - Executive perspective on payment innovation

, - Executive perspective on payment innovation Kristian O'Meara , JAGGAER - Exploring AI's impact on supply chain visibility

, - Exploring AI's impact on supply chain visibility Top 10 Influential CPOs - Including Heather Ostis, Thomas Udesen, Amanda Davies , and more

- Including , and more People Moves - Career updates from David Khuat-Duy, Franck Lheureux, James Jones and Willem Uijen

- Career updates from and Supplier Diversity - Insights from Kelly Grainger, Felizitas Lichtenberg and Rebecca Simpson

- Insights from and Blockchain - Expert commentary from Scott Zoldi at FICO and Cristiano Ventricelli at Moody's Ratings

Also featured: Highlights from Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE : Sustainability, and what to expect at upcoming events in Dubai and Chicago.

