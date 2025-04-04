Anzeige
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
04.04.2025 17:48 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA PUBLISHES APRIL EDITION OF HEALTHCARE DIGITAL

Finanznachrichten News

The April edition of Healthcare Digital features exclusive insights from leaders at Abzena, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Spotfire, S&P Global Ratings, the FDA, and more - plus a ranking of the Top 10 CPOs in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals.

LONDON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, one of the UK's fastest-growing digital media companies, has published the April 2025 issue of Healthcare Digital. This edition brings together expert commentary, forward-thinking strategies, and exclusive interviews from across the global healthcare landscape.

Inside this issue:

  • Abzena: Innovation in Biotech
    David Williamson, Chief Information Officer at Abzena, explores the role of AI and data strategy in staying ahead of evolving medical needs. He explains how the biotech leader uses technology to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients worldwide.
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics: Patient-Centred Progress
    Rajvir (Raj) Madan, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, reveals how Arcutis Biotherapeutics is transforming the industry through a distinctive company culture and strategic tech adoption.
  • Spotfire: Revolutionising Data Analysis
    Brad Hopper, VP of Vertical Markets, showcases how Spotfire is driving innovation in visual data science - enhancing analytics across energy, manufacturing, and healthcare.
  • Supply Chain Resilience in Focus
    With continued challenges in medical device supply and global trade, Arthur Wong (Managing Director, Healthcare at S&P Global Ratings) and Michelle Tarver (FDA) share critical insights on strengthening the healthcare supply chain.
  • Top 10 CPOs in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
    Meet the procurement leaders setting benchmarks for innovation and efficiency in our latest industry ranking.

Stay ahead of industry developments and explore more insights at Healthcare Digital.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-publishes-april-edition-of-healthcare-digital-302420938.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
