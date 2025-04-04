Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Emphasizes U.S. Operation Amid Implementation of International Tariffs

Family Owned and Operated Company Is Last Industrial Ball Chain Manufacturer in U.S.

With the announcement of recent tariffs on a host of imports, it has become advantageous now, more than ever, to buy American products. Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) is reminding customers that its ball chain products have been consistently produced in the U.S. since 1938. "We're as American as baseball and apple pie," explains President Bill Taubner.

Our chain has always been, and will continue to be, proudly made in the USA.

The fourth-generation, family-run business began in a small garage in the Bronx, and the current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather were indeed part of the "American Dream." Ball Chain has grown into a 70,000+ square foot manufacturing campus in Mount Vernon, New York. Now run by Bill, Val, and Jim Taubner, Ball Chain proudly produces millions of feet of chain every week. It is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain, and the only remaining U.S. manufacturer of industrial ball chain. The chains have always been, and continue to be, made in the USA.

Ball Chain's products can be found on:

U.S. military dog tags (we're the exclusive chain supplier)

Leather handbags and luggage

Jewelry pieces, including fine gold and sterling jewelry

Plumbing applications

Ceiling fans

Roller shades and other commercial applications

And much more!

With the implementation of recent tariffs, sourcing chains overseas could mean higher costs and longer lead times. "When customers buy from Ball Chain, they are avoiding those risks and getting the best quality American-made chains, directly from the source. We take pride in every link produced because we know quality and trust matter," underscores Mr. Taubner.

