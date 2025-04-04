West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum Goldcorp") announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Agreements") to settle obligations (the "Settlements") owed to certain non-arm's length and arm's length creditors, in the aggregate amount of $118,301.49 through the issuance of an aggregate of 2,366,030 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed value of $0.05 per Share. The issuance of the Shares are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares issued pursuant to the Settlement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

