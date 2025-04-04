Anzeige
04.04.2025 18:45 Uhr
04.04.2025 18:45 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Apr-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               4 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      249,640 
Highest price paid per share:         104.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          93.10p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.9450p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,686,342 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,686,342) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      99.9450p                     249,640

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1848              104.60          08:45:04         00331032171TRLO1     XLON 
730              104.60          08:45:11         00331032229TRLO1     XLON 
194              104.60          08:46:36         00331033251TRLO1     XLON 
674              104.60          08:46:36         00331033252TRLO1     XLON 
1174              104.60          08:46:37         00331033263TRLO1     XLON 
730              104.60          08:46:37         00331033264TRLO1     XLON 
868              104.60          08:46:37         00331033265TRLO1     XLON 
114              104.00          08:46:39         00331033274TRLO1     XLON 
2               104.00          08:46:39         00331033275TRLO1     XLON 
2223              104.00          08:46:39         00331033276TRLO1     XLON 
622              104.00          08:46:39         00331033277TRLO1     XLON 
935              104.00          08:53:27         00331037276TRLO1     XLON 
47               104.00          08:53:36         00331037333TRLO1     XLON 
995              103.80          09:03:25         00331042741TRLO1     XLON 
68               103.80          09:10:10         00331046481TRLO1     XLON 
952              104.00          09:13:35         00331049157TRLO1     XLON 
933              103.80          09:13:35         00331049158TRLO1     XLON 
3908              103.80          09:16:16         00331050864TRLO1     XLON 
1011              103.80          09:24:23         00331056178TRLO1     XLON 
92               103.80          09:24:23         00331056179TRLO1     XLON 
487              103.80          09:24:23         00331056180TRLO1     XLON 
1058              104.00          09:29:09         00331059574TRLO1     XLON 
929              104.00          09:29:25         00331059758TRLO1     XLON 
1198              103.80          09:29:25         00331059754TRLO1     XLON 
245              103.80          09:29:25         00331059759TRLO1     XLON 
684              103.80          09:29:25         00331059760TRLO1     XLON 
2802              103.80          09:29:25         00331059755TRLO1     XLON 
1120              103.80          09:29:25         00331059756TRLO1     XLON 
927              103.80          09:29:25         00331059761TRLO1     XLON 
2880              103.80          09:29:25         00331059757TRLO1     XLON 
1030              103.80          09:29:25         00331059762TRLO1     XLON 
2749              103.80          09:30:19         00331060393TRLO1     XLON 
927              103.80          09:30:21         00331060410TRLO1     XLON 
221              103.80          09:30:21         00331060408TRLO1     XLON 
1052              103.80          09:30:21         00331060409TRLO1     XLON 
1138              103.80          09:30:21         00331060411TRLO1     XLON 
297              103.80          09:30:21         00331060412TRLO1     XLON 
776              103.80          09:30:24         00331060444TRLO1     XLON 
376              103.80          09:30:25         00331060445TRLO1     XLON 
939              103.80          09:30:26         00331060460TRLO1     XLON 
1413              103.80          09:30:26         00331060461TRLO1     XLON 
3200              103.80          09:30:26         00331060462TRLO1     XLON 
800              103.80          09:30:26         00331060463TRLO1     XLON 
800              103.80          09:30:26         00331060464TRLO1     XLON 
3200              103.80          09:30:26         00331060465TRLO1     XLON 
800              103.80          09:30:26         00331060466TRLO1     XLON 
4000              103.80          09:30:26         00331060467TRLO1     XLON 
4000              103.80          09:30:26         00331060468TRLO1     XLON 
1600              103.80          09:30:26         00331060469TRLO1     XLON 
2400              103.80          09:30:26         00331060470TRLO1     XLON 
1600              103.80          09:30:26         00331060471TRLO1     XLON 
1600              103.80          09:30:26         00331060472TRLO1     XLON 
2400              103.80          09:30:26         00331060473TRLO1     XLON 
2061              103.80          09:30:26         00331060474TRLO1     XLON 
955              103.20          09:30:27         00331060477TRLO1     XLON 
969              103.20          09:32:41         00331061874TRLO1     XLON 
284              103.00          09:32:53         00331062056TRLO1     XLON 
1014              103.00          09:33:38         00331062548TRLO1     XLON 
979              102.80          09:35:17         00331064011TRLO1     XLON 
1700              102.80          09:38:36         00331066585TRLO1     XLON 
187              102.80          09:38:36         00331066586TRLO1     XLON 
573              102.80          09:38:36         00331066587TRLO1     XLON 
960              102.80          09:40:37         00331067934TRLO1     XLON 
1600              102.80          09:40:37         00331067930TRLO1     XLON 
2400              102.80          09:40:37         00331067931TRLO1     XLON 
4000              102.80          09:40:37         00331067932TRLO1     XLON 
800              102.80          09:40:37         00331067933TRLO1     XLON 
1000              102.80          09:40:37         00331067936TRLO1     XLON 
1307              102.80          09:40:38         00331067944TRLO1     XLON 
202              102.80          09:40:40         00331067970TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.