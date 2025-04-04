DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Apr-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 4 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 249,640 Highest price paid per share: 104.60p Lowest price paid per share: 93.10p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.9450p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,686,342 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,686,342) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 99.9450p 249,640

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1848 104.60 08:45:04 00331032171TRLO1 XLON 730 104.60 08:45:11 00331032229TRLO1 XLON 194 104.60 08:46:36 00331033251TRLO1 XLON 674 104.60 08:46:36 00331033252TRLO1 XLON 1174 104.60 08:46:37 00331033263TRLO1 XLON 730 104.60 08:46:37 00331033264TRLO1 XLON 868 104.60 08:46:37 00331033265TRLO1 XLON 114 104.00 08:46:39 00331033274TRLO1 XLON 2 104.00 08:46:39 00331033275TRLO1 XLON 2223 104.00 08:46:39 00331033276TRLO1 XLON 622 104.00 08:46:39 00331033277TRLO1 XLON 935 104.00 08:53:27 00331037276TRLO1 XLON 47 104.00 08:53:36 00331037333TRLO1 XLON 995 103.80 09:03:25 00331042741TRLO1 XLON 68 103.80 09:10:10 00331046481TRLO1 XLON 952 104.00 09:13:35 00331049157TRLO1 XLON 933 103.80 09:13:35 00331049158TRLO1 XLON 3908 103.80 09:16:16 00331050864TRLO1 XLON 1011 103.80 09:24:23 00331056178TRLO1 XLON 92 103.80 09:24:23 00331056179TRLO1 XLON 487 103.80 09:24:23 00331056180TRLO1 XLON 1058 104.00 09:29:09 00331059574TRLO1 XLON 929 104.00 09:29:25 00331059758TRLO1 XLON 1198 103.80 09:29:25 00331059754TRLO1 XLON 245 103.80 09:29:25 00331059759TRLO1 XLON 684 103.80 09:29:25 00331059760TRLO1 XLON 2802 103.80 09:29:25 00331059755TRLO1 XLON 1120 103.80 09:29:25 00331059756TRLO1 XLON 927 103.80 09:29:25 00331059761TRLO1 XLON 2880 103.80 09:29:25 00331059757TRLO1 XLON 1030 103.80 09:29:25 00331059762TRLO1 XLON 2749 103.80 09:30:19 00331060393TRLO1 XLON 927 103.80 09:30:21 00331060410TRLO1 XLON 221 103.80 09:30:21 00331060408TRLO1 XLON 1052 103.80 09:30:21 00331060409TRLO1 XLON 1138 103.80 09:30:21 00331060411TRLO1 XLON 297 103.80 09:30:21 00331060412TRLO1 XLON 776 103.80 09:30:24 00331060444TRLO1 XLON 376 103.80 09:30:25 00331060445TRLO1 XLON 939 103.80 09:30:26 00331060460TRLO1 XLON 1413 103.80 09:30:26 00331060461TRLO1 XLON 3200 103.80 09:30:26 00331060462TRLO1 XLON 800 103.80 09:30:26 00331060463TRLO1 XLON 800 103.80 09:30:26 00331060464TRLO1 XLON 3200 103.80 09:30:26 00331060465TRLO1 XLON 800 103.80 09:30:26 00331060466TRLO1 XLON 4000 103.80 09:30:26 00331060467TRLO1 XLON 4000 103.80 09:30:26 00331060468TRLO1 XLON 1600 103.80 09:30:26 00331060469TRLO1 XLON 2400 103.80 09:30:26 00331060470TRLO1 XLON 1600 103.80 09:30:26 00331060471TRLO1 XLON 1600 103.80 09:30:26 00331060472TRLO1 XLON 2400 103.80 09:30:26 00331060473TRLO1 XLON 2061 103.80 09:30:26 00331060474TRLO1 XLON 955 103.20 09:30:27 00331060477TRLO1 XLON 969 103.20 09:32:41 00331061874TRLO1 XLON 284 103.00 09:32:53 00331062056TRLO1 XLON 1014 103.00 09:33:38 00331062548TRLO1 XLON 979 102.80 09:35:17 00331064011TRLO1 XLON 1700 102.80 09:38:36 00331066585TRLO1 XLON 187 102.80 09:38:36 00331066586TRLO1 XLON 573 102.80 09:38:36 00331066587TRLO1 XLON 960 102.80 09:40:37 00331067934TRLO1 XLON 1600 102.80 09:40:37 00331067930TRLO1 XLON 2400 102.80 09:40:37 00331067931TRLO1 XLON 4000 102.80 09:40:37 00331067932TRLO1 XLON 800 102.80 09:40:37 00331067933TRLO1 XLON 1000 102.80 09:40:37 00331067936TRLO1 XLON 1307 102.80 09:40:38 00331067944TRLO1 XLON 202 102.80 09:40:40 00331067970TRLO1 XLON

