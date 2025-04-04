Blue Heron: Luxury Home Design-Build Firm Sets Industry Precedent With Appointment of Chief Client Experience Officer

Executive role engineered to provide five-star service throughout the custom home Journey

Blue Heron, a leader in luxury architecture, construction, and interior design, is redefining the standard for bespoke living with an elevated focus on client experience. In a strategic move to enhance its world-class service, Blue Heron is proud to announce the position of Hedy Woodrow as Chief Client Experience Officer.

Hedy Woodrow, Chief Client Experience Officer

"At Blue Heron, our clients expect more than just beautiful architecture, design, and an expertly constructed home. Our clients expect an experience that is seamless and inspiring as the spaces we create," said Tyler Jones, CEO and Founder of Blue Heron. "By introducing our first dedicated Chief Client Experience Officer, we're elevating every touchpoint of our client's journey from initial consultation to move-in, and beyond. With over 25 years of experience in five-star luxury hospitality, Hedy Woodrow's expertise will provide excellence at every level, an approach that sets a new benchmark for the industry."

The new Chief Client Experience Officer's role is designed to curate a white-glove experience for clients, ensuring elevated personalization, proactive communication, and world-class service at every phase of the design-build process. Collaborating closely with architecture, interior design, construction, and post-project services, Woodrow will oversee every detail to ensure a seamless, highly tailored experience that exceeds expectations.

"Luxury is not solely about design and craftsmanship - though both are essential. True luxury is about how our clients feel at every moment of their journey with us. It's the attention, the emotion, the excellence woven into every detail. That's what defines the Blue Heron experience," said Woodrow. "Drawing from my background in five-star hospitality, I'm excited to bring an unprecedented level of service, discretion, and attention to detail to Blue Heron. Our goal is to ensure every client not only loves the home we create but also enjoys the journey as a truly memorable, five-star experience."

Through this commitment to client experience, Blue Heron continues to solidify its position as a premier luxury design-build firm. Offering an effortless, enjoyable process that mirrors the exclusivity of its architecture and designs.

Founded in 2004 by CEO Tyler Jones, Blue Heron is a Las Vegas-based, design-led development firm driven by a boundless pursuit to create extraordinary Homes that elevate how we live. Guided by its signature Vegas Modern design philosophy, the firm explores how people intuitively connect with their surroundings, designing Homes that blend striking architecture with purposeful function and emotional resonance.

Blue Heron brings together architecture, interior design, construction, pool, spa, and landscape design under one roof. This fully integrated approach ensures a streamlined process and a cohesive vision from start to finish. With a portfolio of more than 400 luxury Homes and 17 private communities, Blue Heron has redefined residential architecture in Las Vegas, pioneering an approach that merges superior client service, innovation, architectural significance, and a deep connection to the surrounding environment.

