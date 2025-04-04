L A M Y: LAMY Forms Strategic Partnership with a Renowned Family, Pioneering New Integration of NFTs and Education

LAMY Inc. (OTC PINK:LMMY), an innovative technology company dedicated to transforming children's financial literacy education through gamified and immersive e-learning experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with a renowned family. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in LAMY's global expansion, integrating art, cultural heritage, and digital innovation into its flagship product, TwoPlus1®.

Fusion of Art, Culture, and Education in the Metaverse

This strategic partnership will introduce world-class cultural resources and educational innovation into the TwoPlus1® ecosystem through three key initiatives:

Launch of the Virtual Art Museum:

LAMY will co-develop a virtual "Art Museum" with the renowned family within the TwoPlus1® metaverse. This interactive and gamified experience will feature curated exhibits inspired by the family's historic art collections, sparking curiosity and cultural exploration in children. Jointly Curated NFT Art Collections:

LAMY will release a series of limited-edition NFT art collectibles based on the family's cultural archives. These NFTs will serve as educational assets within the TwoPlus1® virtual economy, enabling the digitization of art, interactive knowledge engagement, and tokenization of assets - creating new opportunities for ownership and revenue. Development of Cultural Heritage Curriculum:

Leveraging the family's longstanding commitment to philanthropy and education, LAMY will co-develop curriculum centered on world heritage, global citizenship, and humanitarian values. This content will enrich the platform's educational modules and foster humanistic literacy and social responsibility in young learners.

A Vision for the Future: Merging Financial Literacy and Global Culture

"We are redefining the future of education by combining financial literacy with artistic expression and cultural identity," said Zhang Shengwu, CEO of LAMY. "This collaboration with a renowned family allows us to offer users a new dimension of value, connecting the past, present, and future through immersive learning."

Investment Highlights

Brand Elevation : Strategic partnership with a renowned family, including branded virtual art museum and NFT curation projects, enhances global brand reputation and long-term investor confidence.

Content Expansion : Multi-dimensional modules on art, cultural heritage, and social responsibility significantly increase user engagement and platform stickiness.

Commercial Innovation: Integration of NFTs and digital cultural assets into the TwoPlus1® virtual economy establishes a strong new revenue model, enabling a closed-loop system where content becomes assets and education becomes transactions.

About LAMY Inc.

LAMY Inc. (OTC PINK: LMMY) is a next-generation edtech company committed to reshaping how children learn about finance, resource management, and global citizenship through gamified education. Its flagship product, TwoPlus1®, combines artificial intelligence, virtual economies, and interactive storytelling to deliver dynamic, personalized learning experiences. By bridging gameplay and real-world skills, LAMY aims to nurture a new generation of global citizens empowered with knowledge, creativity, and social responsibility.

