New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Symposium Capital, a notable new fund receiving a lot of positive attention in the investment space, has announced Morgan Miller as CEO and General Partner. Symposium Capital focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of collectibles across three core asset classes: fine wine, fine art, and rare comic books. With data consistently demonstrating the stability and growth of these assets, Symposium Capital is positioning itself as a premier vehicle for investors seeking alternative investment opportunities.





Morgan Miller, Symposium Capital CEO



At the heart of Symposium Capital's success is Miller's vision and expertise. With over 20 years of experience investing in collectibles as assets, Miller has built a reputation for diligence, strategic insight, and an acute understanding of value in these specialized markets. His leadership is set to drive Symposium Capital's innovative approach to investment, blending passion with precision.

Miller's background in branding, events, and creative direction has played a pivotal role in shaping Symposium Capital's distinctive investment philosophy. Before founding the fund, he built a successful career as a photographer and director, later leading Honest Media, a bespoke digital agency with a global presence. His transition from media to high-value asset investment underscores his adaptability and keen eye for appreciating and capitalizing on niche markets.





Symposium Capital is based in New York City

Miller conceived of Symposium Capital as a vehicle to translate his personal success with collectibles investment into a unique fund model. To accomplish this, he assembled a team of seasoned experts at the pinnacle of each of their specialties, with decades of experience in sourcing, authenticating, appraising and selling these specialized assets. This Symposium team leverages an extensive network of private collectors and auction partners to offer a comprehensive investment approach. Combined with their unique non-fractionalized model and a genuine appreciation for the works they buy, the fund offers potential investors a tangible opportunity with uncorrelated assets. Under Miller's leadership, Symposium Capital is establishing itself as a figurehead in the collectibles investment sector.

More information about Symposium Capital can be found on their website https://www.symposium.capital/.

