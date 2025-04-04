Anzeige
NATS and Leidos Mark 10 Years of TBS

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / Leidos

Originally published on adsadvance.co.uk

The success of TBS is a testament to the power of collaboration between industry leaders. Originally developed and delivered by NATS and Leidos for Heathrow Airport, the technology has set a benchmark for airport arrivals management worldwide, inspiring the adoption at other major airports across the globe as part of the Intelligent Approach toolset.

Click here to continue reading on adsadvance.co.uk

Above: TBS was based on a collaboration by NATS, Leidos and Think Research. Courtesy NATS

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
