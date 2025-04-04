NATS and Leidos Mark 10 Years of TBS

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / Leidos
Originally published on adsadvance.co.uk
The success of TBS is a testament to the power of collaboration between industry leaders. Originally developed and delivered by NATS and Leidos for Heathrow Airport, the technology has set a benchmark for airport arrivals management worldwide, inspiring the adoption at other major airports across the globe as part of the Intelligent Approach toolset.
Click here to continue reading on adsadvance.co.uk
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Leidos
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire