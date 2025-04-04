Kasashima Gallery Showcasing Eastern Aesthetics Blending Kyoto Folding Fans and Chinese Ink Art at the Carrousel du Louvre

Art Shopping 2025 officially opened on April 4 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. Among the highlights is Kasashima Gallery from the Kansai region of Japan, presenting its thematic exhibition "La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail", which has already attracted considerable attention from European and American art enthusiasts. The works on display merge the elegance of Chinese ink art with the craftsmanship of Japanese Kyo folding fans, not only showcasing the results of cross-cultural collaboration but also offering visitors a fresh perspective on the fusion of Eastern cultures.

Kasashima Gallery's themed section "La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail" is drawing the attention of international visitors. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

In the "La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail" section, each piece is created on Kyo folding fans produced by century-old ateliers, combining elements of Chinese landscape painting, bird-and-flower painting, traditional calligraphy, hard-nib calligraphy, and contemporary art. The exhibition has drawn visitors from Europe, Asia, and North America, who have been stopping to admire the intricate details of the works. Many guests have expressed keen interest in how the combination of Kyo folding fans and Chinese ink art creates a unique artistic expression.

A visitor from Luxembourg commented that the artworks are full of oriental elements and are profoundly captivating. The flowers painted with ink and the fluid calligraphy vividly demonstrate the artists' mastery of Chinese art techniques. Notably, presenting paintings on Japanese folding fans also brings new interpretations to traditional Japanese craftsmanship on the international stage, making it a creative highlight of the show.

The guides from Kasashima Gallery are explaining the creative concepts behind the exhibits to international visitors. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Kasashima Gallery has invited a strong lineup of artists for this exhibition, including Taiwanese artists Chen Meng-Huan, Angela Lin, Wu Li-Ying, Cheng Tzu-Leong, Chou Yao-Tsung, Chang Yu-Hsuan, Wu Pei-Chi, Huang Tzu-Ying, Wang Guang-Hwa, Chien Hsuan-Ming, Ho Ming-Chu, Yang Ching-Chiang, Wu Hsiu-Yin, Tsai Yu-Yun, Lu Lan-Hsin, Kigawa Kokoro, as well as Japanese artists Sakaguchi Juri and Wada Chiari.

According to Kasashima's PR manager, Yu Le, the exhibition is not only a concrete practice of cultural exchange but also an effort to promote the contemporary value of Eastern art to a wider international audience. Kasashima Gallery has long been committed to the international exchange and promotion of Asian art, actively participating in exhibitions in Spain, the United States, Italy, Japan, and beyond, helping Asian art to connect with the global stage. In the future, the gallery will continue to promote Asian artists worldwide through international exhibitions and digital curatorial platforms.

A large crowd flocked to the VIP night of Art Shopping 2025. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Art Shopping 2025 runs from April 4 to 6 at the Carrousel du Louvre. As one of the major annual events for contemporary art salons, this year's exhibition continues to promote the diversity of artistic languages, featuring a wide array of works, including painting, sculpture, photography, installation art, design, and crafts, showcasing the richness of contemporary artistic practices in terms of cultural context, materials, and creative concepts. Visitors are welcome to experience the unique charm of this international art event in person.

