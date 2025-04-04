West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - News Media Group and InTheNews.TV, in partnership with Lifestyle Expert Chassie Post, launched a nationwide media tour to introduce two game-changing products designed to simplify the seasonal home refresh. The media tour demonstrated how these innovative solutions eliminate the dread of spring cleaning, while offering smart and efficient ways to revitalize living spaces and maximize time spent enjoying the warmer weather. This tour provided an opportunity for brands to align with practical, consumer-focused solutions during a key period for home improvement.





A recap of the spring cleaning roundup along with details can be found on InTheNews.tv. Brands featured in the spring cleaning media tour included:

Zep's Home Pro line that offers professional grade quality for everyday household use with superior formulas that deliver high efficiency cleaning solutions in refreshing scents that include their Multi-Purpose Foaming Bathroom Cleaner and Foaming Miracle Grout Cleaner & Protectant.

Dreame R10 Pure Cordless Stick Vacuum-Featuring 120AW suction power, a 60-minute runtime, and a multi-surface brush head with LED lights and anti-tangle design to help ensure effortless cleaning, while its sleek, minimalist design blends seamlessly into any living space.

