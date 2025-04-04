Intelligent Waves Resolves DOJ Civil Inquiry Regarding Legacy Cost Accounting Practices

Intelligent Waves, LLC (IW), a veteran-owned defense contractor specializing in secure, mission-critical communications and innovation-driven services, has agreed to resolve a civil investigation by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) related to historical government cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices. The matter, filed under seal in 2022, involved highly technical elements of IW's prior accounting protocols.

Throughout the inquiry, Intelligent Waves has consistently maintained that it acted lawfully, transparently, and in good faith. The company's decision to settle does not reflect any admission of wrongdoing but rather a practical and strategic business determination made to avoid the time, expense, and disruption of protracted litigation.

"We take immense pride in our longstanding commitment to integrity, accountability, and client service, especially in support of our nation's most vital missions," said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. "While we believe our actions were always responsible and aligned with applicable guidance, we opted to resolve this civil matter to move forward without the uncertainty and distraction of extended legal proceedings."

The settlement, which concludes the DOJ's civil investigation more than two years after it began, reflects IW's desire to maintain focus on its clients, people, and national security mission. The company fully cooperated with the government throughout the process and remains committed to continuous improvement in all facets of its operations.

Over the past several years, Intelligent Waves has transformed its compliance infrastructure, strengthened its financial systems, and deepened its dedication to ethical standards-ensuring alignment with evolving federal regulations and best practices. "This resolution allows us to focus on what matters most: delivering innovative, secure, and reliable solutions to our government partners and warfighters around the world," Crescenzo added. "We're proud of our people, our values, and our future."

