Strada Unveils Game-Changing Video Streaming Technology

Strada, launched by entrepreneurs and brothers Michael and Peter Cioni, will showcase Strada Agents - a brand new technology for remote creative teams - for the first time ever at NAB 2025; Michael Cioni to host Fireside Chat with AMPAS President Janet Yang.

Today, Strada is set to disrupt the media and entertainment industry with the launch of Strada Agents, a groundbreaking streaming technology that eliminates the need for expensive cloud storage while delivering instant remote access to media assets. Strada Agents will be on display at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas where the Strada team will demonstrate this technology breakthrough at Booth SL4807 in the South Hall.

With the Strada Agent technology, a video file stored in one location can be accessed and watched from a completely different device in a different location without any pre-processing - no cloud upload, no cloud storage, no media management, and no buffering. This remote technology works across cities, states, and continents, even with consumer-grade internet connections. This innovative streaming technology unlocks significant time and cost savings, while simultaneously simplifying workflows for remote teams.

"For years, content creators have been forced to compromise - spending a fortune on cloud storage, wasting time uploading massive video files, and making the tough decision on which video files to share with others," said Michael Cioni, CEO of Strada. "With Strada Agents, we're removing that burden entirely, allowing users to stream and share their assets directly from their local storage-without the cloud. This is a complete paradigm shift in how creative teams think about remote access to media."

A New Era of Collaboration Without the Cloud

Strada Agents provides instant, secure access to all media files stored on a computer's local drive, external drive, NAS device, or shared storage solution like Avid Nexis and LucidLink. By eliminating the requirement to upload or store files in the cloud, Strada Agents streamlines workflows, reduces storage costs, and dramatically accelerates collaboration for filmmakers, editors, and production teams.

Key features of Strada Agents include:

Instant Access to Media - Remotely browse and play media files stored on a Mac computer, RAID, NAS, SD card, or shared volume without transferring them to the cloud

No Uploading, No Cloud Costs - Save time and money by collaborating directly from local storage

Optimized for Any Bandwidth - Adaptive encoding & streaming technology ensures seamless playback, even on standard internet connections

On-The-Fly Streaming - Frames are created & streamed as requested to avoid duplicative media and to increase security

Intuitive Web app for Review & Playback - Users access their media remotely by leveraging Strada's award-winning web app

Multi-Platform Support - Currently available on macOS, with Windows, Linux, and mobile versions on the way

Additional features and capabilities, including sharing, commenting, messaging, and file download, will be released in the coming months.

The Strada Vision: Redefining Remote Media Collaboration

Strada was founded to address the real-world frustrations of creative professionals. Initial iterations of the Strada platform focused on AI-powered media search, but after extensive user feedback, the company reoriented toward tackling the most critical challenge in video production workflows: media access. The result is Strada Agents, a tool that not only replaces cloud-based collaboration services but achieves results faster than any cloud.

"We've been in the trenches with our users, listening to their biggest pain points," added Michael Cioni. "What we learned is that the true bottleneck isn't finding media-it's accessing all of it quickly and affordably. Strada Agents is the solution."

Michael provides a deeper explanation of Strada's business strategy evolution in the most recent installment of their YouTube Series.

Beta Available Today

Strada Agents is available today via an Open Beta. Creative professionals are invited to experience the future of collaboration firsthand by downloading Strada Agents at strada.tech.

Strada will be demonstrating the Agents technology live at the 2025 NAB Show (South Hall, Booth SL4807), showcasing how production teams can instantly access, review, and share high-resolution media files-without the need for costly cloud storage solutions.

Michael Cioni Presents at NAB 2025

In addition to providing real-time demonstrations of Strada Agents during Strada's NAB showcase, Michael is participating in three different conversations throughout the week: a panel discussion, "From Script to Screen - More Creative in a Fraction of the Time?" taking place on Saturday, April 5th, at 2:00pm PT, a Fireside Chat with AMPAS President Janet Yang on Monday, April 7th, at 10:00am PT, and a panel discussion, "Navigating the Challenges of Cloud Workflows," where he'll be joined by industry peers for an interactive discussion around their experiences with cloud technologies, on Tuesday, April 8th, at 10:00am PT.

From Script to Screen: More Creative in a Fraction of the Time

Saturday, April 5 | 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. | Room W222-W223

Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference

Leveraging AI tools can dramatically reduce time spent on back-office tasks, allowing creative teams to focus more on storytelling and artistry. This panel will explore how Gen AI is being used to enhance, rather than replace, key elements of the filmmaking process-from initial scriptwriting through post-production.

Through real-world examples, this session will offer deep insights into how the new AI-powered tools are reshaping the production process. The panel features leading innovators from various AI-driven filmmaking platforms and professional cinematographers.

Attendees will hear about real-world examples of AI augmenting creativity in filmmaking, gain insights on adopting AI tools to optimize workflows, and come away with practical tips on integrating AI without losing creative control.

Fireside Chat: Industry Leaders Talk Technology, Creativity and the Future of Filmmaking

Monday, April 7 | 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM PDT | SL9823 Creator Lab Theater B

The rapid introduction of new technologies and movie-making tools allows experienced and emerging filmmakers to tell innovative stories in amazing and unexpected ways. Join an award-winning motion picture producer and a leading industry technologist as they discuss the relationship between creativity and technology and what it means for the future of filmmaking.

How might cutting-edge tools like AI or advanced capture and display technologies change how stories are told, and how can we prepare for these changes?

What can be done to keep humans at the center of creative authorship?

As the industry evolves and integrates these technologies into mainstream production workflows, how can we preserve the films we're making now to have maximum flexibility to address future formats and technologies?

Learn how the Academy is nurturing and supporting these transformative efforts for the betterment of the industry.

Moderated by Michael Cioni, this Fireside Chat will feature:

Janet Yang, Producer/President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Annie Chang, SciTech Council Chair, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Navigating the Challenges of Cloud Workflows

Monday, April 7 | 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM PDT | SL9823 Creator Lab Theater B

While most cloud-based tools promise seamless collaboration, they also come with major drawbacks. Expensive storage, bandwidth limits, and per-user fees create workflow bottlenecks. Internet dependency makes remote work vulnerable to slow connections while remote access puts sensitive content at risk. Does a lack of true ownership mean creatives are locked into ecosystems they don't control? For an industry built on flexibility and innovation, the cloud can feel more like a costly cage than a liberating tool.

Despite these challenges, filmmakers need efficient, scalable solutions that don't break the bank or compromise creative control. Our panel will explore alternatives such as hybrid storage models, decentralized collaboration tools, and smarter local workflows to help bridge the gap between accessibility and affordability. By rethinking how we store, share, and edit content, the industry can move beyond cloud dependency and build a future that truly empowers creators.

Meet With Strada at NAB 2025

To book a press briefing with Strada founders Michael and Peter Cioni at NAB 2025, please contact press@strada.tech. For all other meeting requests, reserve time on the Strada NAB 2025 Meeting Calendar.

Download the Strada Agents Press Kit here.

About Strada

Strada, founded by brothers Michael and Peter Cioni in June 2023, is the world's first technology platform purpose-built for content creators. Strada is designed to revolutionize workflows, giving time back to creative professionals so that they can focus on telling great stories.

To learn more about Strada's journey from inception to Beta launch and beyond, subscribe and follow along on their YouTube Channel.

Strada is backed by filmmakers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa ("Rabbit Hole," "This Is Us," "Crazy, Stupid, Love"), Jason Fotter, co-founder and former CTO of FuseFX, the principals of Ataboy Studios, as well as well an investment group behind Donut Media, Endcrawl and Goldieblox. Panavision CEO Kim Snyder and Netflix Executive Mitzi Reaugh sit on the Strada Advisory Board.

Press Contact

Peter Cioni

press@strada.tech

