Black Book Research: France's EHR Revolution: AI, Compliance, and Interoperability Drive 2025 Trends, Reports Black Book

France's Electronic Health Record (EHR) sector is undergoing significant transformation, according to survey findings released by Black Book Research. Feedback from 195 French healthcare IT and clinical operations professionals between Q3 2024 and Q1 2025 reveals a nationwide shift toward integrated platforms, enhanced interoperability, and compliance with stringent data protection regulations.

Market Consolidation and Interoperability Take Center Stage

The French EHR market, traditionally fragmented with regional variations and multiple vendors, is now moving toward unified systems aligned with the Dossier Médical Partagé (DMP) initiative and broader European Union digital health frameworks. A recent Black Book survey found that 80% of respondents identified interoperability as the most critical factor in selecting future EHR solutions, with HL7 FHIR and openEHR emerging as the top technical standards.

The market, valued at $778 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%, reaching $986 million by 2030. 77% of survey participants reported active or planned evaluations of their EHR strategies, emphasizing the need for open, scalable, and standards-compliant architectures.

Leading vendors identified in the survey include Dedalus DXL, Dedalus ORBIS, Oracle Health, Maincare Solutions, InterSystems, and Agfa.

AI Integration: Progress and Challenges

Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in French healthcare is advancing cautiously. Among IT and clinical decision-makers surveyed, 83% expressed interest in incorporating AI-powered tools into their EHR environments-particularly for clinical decision support, predictive analytics, and patient engagement. However, only 4% confirmed that true AI pilots or production deployments had commenced in their organizations.

Key barriers to AI adoption include data privacy concerns (91%), integration complexity (88%), and cost (70%). Despite these challenges, AI is expected to play a transformative role in the coming years, with early adopters focusing on predictive analytics, clinical decision support, and automating administrative workflows.

National Health IT Initiatives and Regulatory Compliance

National health IT initiatives are significantly shaping digital strategies across France. The restructured DMP, relaunched in 2024, remains a central focus, with government targets for widespread patient enrollment by the end of 2025. However, active usage rates remain modest. 90% of respondents indicated that DMP alignment and technical readiness are integral to their 2025 roadmaps.

Additionally, 97% of survey participants stated that GDPR compliance significantly influences their vendor selection and system architecture decisions. Furthermore, 33% are actively monitoring the EU AI Act, anticipating moderate-to-high operational impacts on their AI and analytics strategies over the next two years.

Digital Health Investments Accelerate

The Ma Santé 2022 plan, bolstered by substantial government funding, has accelerated digital investment across the healthcare landscape. Hospital leaders cited clinical documentation systems, e-prescribing workflows, digital imaging solutions, and patient portals as priority areas for modernization. Funding from this initiative has expedited decisions to upgrade legacy EHRs, decommission siloed systems, and adopt interoperable modules that support national care coordination objectives.

Future Outlook: Interoperability and AI-Ready Platforms

Looking ahead to 2026, the most frequently cited digital health priorities include upgrading or consolidating EHR platforms, enhancing integration between inpatient and ambulatory systems, strengthening cybersecurity measures, and aligning internal platforms with DMP and EU digital policy frameworks. Interoperability remains a cornerstone, with 92% of respondents rating semantic interoperability and modular architecture as "very important" or "critical" in selecting future EHR solutions.

"France is making significant strides in prioritizing interoperability and modular EHR architectures, aligning with EU policies to build a healthcare ecosystem capable of leveraging advanced technologies like AI for seamless, patient-centered care," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book.

About Black Book Research

Black Book is an independent research organization recognized for its annual global crowdsourced surveys of healthcare technology users, purchasers, and stakeholders. Since 2010, Black Book has collected feedback from over three million healthcare professionals worldwide to benchmark customer experience, satisfaction, trust, and innovation across hundreds of health IT categories.

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590





SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire