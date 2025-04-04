Natuzzi is set to take center stage at the 2025 Milan Design Week, embracing the theme "Rooted in Harmony."

Unveiling "Radice" the theme selected for the 2025 MDW and its evocative meanings.

Natuzzi Italia flagship store at via Durini, Milan, Italy, at the heart of the design district in Milan

Milan Design Week (MDM), with over 2,000 exhibitors and nearly half a million international visitors, is the world's premier stage, annually showcasing the latest design and interior decoration collections from leading global brands.

Since 1977, Natuzzi has been a pillar of style and innovation at Milan Design Week. Also this year, we have chosen this stage to celebrate our heritage, present our new collections and the latest developments of our Brand/Retail journey

The theme we have selected for this year's MDW edition, "Radice"-the Italian word for "Roots"-symbolizes Natuzzi evolution into a global lifestyle brand while staying true to our heritage and maintaining our integrated value chain in Italy, where it all began in 1959.

From the beginning of our journey, 66 years ago, our vision has been inspired by our native Puglia. Our global retail and galleries network aspires to offer consistent and immersive brand experiences to consumers around the world.

We carefully blend design, functions, materials, and colors to create harmonious interior design projects. Whether it's an individual room or an entire building, our design projects bring our harmony philosophy to life.

In Italy, we maintain a fully integrated value chain:

430 people in the Style Center and offices;

1,500 people in our factories producing all Natuzzi Italia collections;

3,000 people in partner factories within our production ecosystem.

Creating unique collections in an ethical and sustainable way requires the full control of the value chain. This is what we have done since 1959.

A preview of our latest collections, curated by our style center, alongside new creations resulting from our collaboration with top design talents.

At the core of Natuzzi Value chain is our "Centro Stile" where a team of 150 creative designers and professionals envisions, designs, and brings our collections to life. The Style Center is the beating heart of the company, where Pasquale Natuzzi, our Group's founder, remains a constant presence and the guardian of the Natuzzi vision, balancing the apparent trade-off between innovation and heritage, design and comfort. It is in the "Centro Stile" where every idea comes to life through talent, research, and innovation, respecting the brand's DNA and the highest standards of quality and comfort.

Collaborations with international designers are materially refined and developed here, curating every detail to transform inspiration into a design project that respects the Natuzzi brand philosophy and meet our Group high-quality standards.

We aspire to create perennial beauty. The 2024 collections have already become an architectural reference that blends aesthetics with functionality in a truly Natuzzi way.

This is the case with the 2024 'Uragano' table project, entirely designed by our Natuzzi Design Center, which won the MUSE Creative Award. It is also the case with the 'Mirai' collection, designed in collaboration with Andrea Steidl, which has received several global design awards, including the European Product Design Award, Elle Deco China's Best of 2024, the Archiproducts Award and the Good Design Award, one of the oldest and most prestigious design awards in the world, established in 1950 in Chicago. It was founded by Edgar Kaufmann Jr., curator of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

Each of our collections, including the new MDW 2025 collection, is designed to offer the full versatility of a project, allowing customization of sofas in terms of shape, colors, and coverings. This makes us an ideal partner for developing total living solutions for individual homes as well as large-scale residential projects. These themes will be central to the representation of our collections at MDW.

This year, our collaborations with top design talents include a renewed partnership with Karim Rashid, the eclectic artist of Lebanese origins who lives in New York. Rashid previously collaborated with us in 2024 on the 'Memoria' project, which will be extended this year into a new bed collection.

Andrea Steidl, one of the most promising upcoming Italian design talents, who collaborated with us in 2024 on the 'Mirai' collection, will present a revolutionary project aimed at re-imagining the living space.

Mauro Lipparini, one of the most authoritative voices in the Italian architectural scene and a long-time collaborator of Natuzzi, has worked to strengthen our dining and living collections.

Marcantonio Malerba, a designer and artist known for merging art, design, and nature into functional yet sculptural pieces, has contributed to the development of a project with great artistic sensitivity. With his strong arts background, he collaborates with top brands and exhibits worldwide.

In our next newsletter, that will follow the MDW, we will provide a presentation of the latest collections together with the merchandising and marketing programs, anticipating details on their roll-out in our global store network.

