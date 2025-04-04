The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Celebrates 53rd Event

Balloon Fiesta Tickets On Sale Now

The ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta®, will launch from Balloon Fiesta Park, October 4-12, 2025. The 53rd event will feature more than 500 hot air balloons, of which at least 100 will be special shape balloons. The organization looks forward to welcoming pilots, their crews and guests from all over the world to help celebrate the international event.

The ExxonMobil Balloon Fiesta® is known for its signature mass ascensions, largest gathering of special shape hot air balloons and epic Balloon Glows in the shadows of the Sandia mountains. Balloon Fiesta staff, board of directors and volunteers are preparing for the nine-day event. Here are the popular and confirmed events for this year's event:

Balloons Aloft: For locals and early visitors, ExxonMobil Balloon Fiesta will kick off from local schools with Balloons Aloft on October 3, 2025. During Balloons Aloft, students, teachers and parents gather on their school grounds to meet pilots and crew and experience the excitement of watching and learning how balloons fly.

Mass Ascensions: More than 500 hot air balloons launch to the skies in multiple waves with hopes of catching the infamous Albuquerque Box. The ExxonMobil Balloon Fiesta's five signature morning mass ascensions launch both weekends (October 4-5, 11-12) and mid-week for Flight of Nations Mass Ascension (October 8).

Flight of the Nations: In observance of all the visiting international pilots, this mid-week mass ascension will take place on October 8, 2025. Wednesday's opening ceremony will begin with international pilots flying their countries' flags from their balloons.

Balloon Glows: Balloon Fiesta Park lights up on five special nights for the signature Balloon Glows (October 4-5, 9-11). Imagine walking among 200-300 hot air balloons in static display as they flicker under the Albuquerque skies. One of the most popular places for selfies is in the midst of an "all-burn burner blast".

Special Shape Balloons: The largest collection of hot air balloons will fill the skies during the nine days of ExxonMobil Balloon Fiesta. More than a hundred special shape balloons are anticipated for the 53rd event, many of which will be featured during the Special Shape Rodeoand Glowdeo. A flying frog, cow and pig will join a host of other shapes as they resemble items of a child's toybox floating overhead.

Dawn Patrol & Show: Each morning includes a colorful display of hot air balloons launching to the skies in pre-dawn hours. Pilots will fly until it's light enough to see landing sites. In addition to providing a visual treat, they provide a valuable service to other balloonists by giving them an idea of wind speeds and directions at different altitudes.

Fiesta de Los Globitos, sponsored by The City of Las Vegas, NM: ExxonMobil Balloon Fiesta's remote-control balloon rally will feature at least 80 tethered balloons, which are scale model balloons, about 20 feet tall. The mini mass ascensions will take place at Balloon Fiesta Park, from 7:30-11 a.m. on October 5, 8, and 10, as well as a mini glow on October 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Entertainment: In addition to the magical spectacle of balloons, ExxonMobil Balloon Fiesta will showcase live music with local Albuquerque and New Mexico bands/artists from the main stage following flying events and in advance of Balloon Glows.

More at Balloon Fiesta Park: Guests will also be able to visit over one-third of a mile of concession space on ExxonMobil Balloon Fiesta's Main Street with food concessionaires and different merchandise vendors, as well as enjoy returning attractions like the Artisans at Balloon Fiesta, Balloon Discovery Center, drone light show, Team Fastrax Skydiving, chainsaw carving, and AfterGlow Fireworks Show. Guest options, including Chasers' Club, Gondola Club, Glamping, Camp 505 and the Concierge Program, will be available this year.

For more information about the 2025 event, visit www.balloonfiesta.com .

About the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Inc.

The ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is annual festival of hot air balloons that takes place every October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. It is the largest gathering of balloons and balloonists in the world. For details on events, schedule, and entertainment visit our website www.balloonfiesta.com and follow us on Twitter/X and Facebook .

###

Contact:

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Media Relations Team

The Garrity Group Public Relations

7103 4th Street NW, Suite 4

Los Ranchos, New Mexico 87107

Tom Garrity | The Garrity Group

Amanda Molina | The Garrity Group

Makayla Roberts | The Garrity Group

Taeya Padilla | The Garrity Group

media@balloonfiesta.com

https://balloonfiesta.com/Media

The Garrity Group: 505.898.8689

SOURCE: The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon FIesta Logo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire