04.04.2025 22:38 Uhr
Rhino Investments Group Acquires 6230 S Decatur Blvd Property in Las Vegas

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic Expansion Enhances Company's Presence in Key Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / Rhino Investments Group, a leading Las Vegas, NV, based commercial real estate firm specializing in value-add investments, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the property located at 6230 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV. This strategic investment reflects Rhino's continued commitment to expanding its footprint and enhancing its portfolio in the Las Vegas area.

dji 0666 Rhino Investments Group Acquires 6230 S Decatur Blvd Property in Las Vegas

The acquired property is a single-story, flex building encompassing 28,080 square feet of rentable space situated on a 2.24-acre lot. Built in 2006, the facility offers a modern infrastructure, catering to retail, office and industrial uses. Its prime location in the heart of Las Vegas' Paradise neighborhood provides excellent access to major transportation routes, including the I-15 and I-215 freeways, and is in proximity to other high-demand commercial areas, making it an ideal addition to Rhino's growing portfolio.

Sanjiv Chopra, CEO of Rhino Investments Group, commented on the acquisition:

"The acquisition of 6230 S Decatur Blvd is an exciting addition to our portfolio, aligning perfectly with our strategic goals in Las Vegas. This property's central location presents tremendous upside potential. We look forward to unlocking the full value of this asset, enhancing its performance, and continuing to grow our presence in one of the most dynamic commercial real estate markets in the country."

Situated in a thriving business district with strong demand for retail, auto, office and industrial space, the 6230 S Decatur Blvd property offers significant growth potential, with opportunities for leasing and value creation.

About Rhino Investments Group
Rhino Investments Group is a leading commercial real estate firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializing in value-add investments across retail and commercial real estate. With a proven track record of successful acquisitions and asset management, Rhino focuses on transforming properties to deliver exceptional returns for investors. For more information, visit www.rhinoig.com.

Media Contact:
Rhino Investments Group
Tim Ednoff
tednoff@rhioig.com

SOURCE: Rhino Investments



