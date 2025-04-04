Exchange Listing, LLC: IPO Summit 2025 to Empower Emerging Growth Companies at NASDAQ

On April 15, 2025, the inaugural IPO Summit, hosted by renowned capital markets advisor Peter Goldstein of Exchange Listing LLC, will convene at NASDAQ in New York City. This premier event empowers small- and micro-cap founders, CEOs, and growth-stage companies with the strategic insights, actionable tools, and essential networks they need to excel in today's dynamic public markets.

The inaugural IPO Summit will deliver high-impact programs featuring expert knowledge, real-time market data, and a dynamic community of trailblazing leaders. Attendees will collaborate directly with experts shaping the future of IPOs, gaining invaluable visibility and refining their IPO-readiness strategies.

"This summit is more than just another conference-it's an interactive accelerator for growth-stage companies looking to transition into public markets," stated Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listing LLC and author of The Entrepreneur's IPO.

Robust IPO Activity in 2025

The IPO landscape is experiencing remarkable growth in 2025. With 49 new filings and 36 offerings priced, IPO activity is up 63.6% compared to last year, and revenue growth is rising by 14%. Capital raised is projected to reach between $45-$50 billion by year-end, bolstered by renewed investor confidence and economic stability.

A Unique Opportunity

The summit provides essential insights on IPO readiness through SPACs, Regulation A+, or traditional IPO pathways. "Public status significantly enhances liquidity, brand visibility, and credibility. It also strategically positions companies for stock-based mergers and acquisitions and flexible follow-on financing," added Goldstein.

Distinguished Speakers and Panelists

This year's summit features influential speakers including:

Jay Heller, Head of Capital Markets & IPO Execution at NASDAQ

Peter Tuchman, known as the "Einstein of Wall Street"

David Meltzer, globally recognized entrepreneur and investor

Key discussions will include navigating IPO readiness, mastering audits, underwriting dynamics, and strategic communication post-listing.

Session 1: From Private to Public: Navigating the IPO Journey

Session 2: Mastering the Audit Maze

Session 3: Structuring Success

Session 4: The Senior Exchange Blueprint

Session 5: The Trading Playbook

Session 6: Life After Listing

Ending Keynote: Fireside Chat with Brad Bondi, Global Co-Chair of Investigations and White Collar Defense at Paul Hastings, LLP

Event Details:

Date: April 15, 2025

Location: NASDAQ MarketSite, New York City

In-Person and Virtual Attendance: Available

Registration: IPO Summit Registration

Join the forefront of public market innovation and strategy at the IPO Summit 2025.

For inquiries, contact:

Michelle Almonte

Michelle@exchangelistingllc.com

About Exchange Listing, LLC: Exchange Listing, LLC is a premier advisory firm specializing in guiding growth-oriented companies through the intricacies of listing on senior stock exchanges, such as NASDAQ and the NYSE. The firm offers comprehensive strategic services, including navigating complex IPO processes, audit preparation, regulatory compliance, and post-listing investor relations management. With a proven track record and deep industry expertise, Exchange Listing, LLC helps companies optimize their market value, attract the right investors, and ensure sustainable success long after going public.

SOURCE: Exchange Listing, LLC

