Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - BioSyent Inc. (TSXV: RX) ("BioSyent" or the "Company") announces that Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent, will be presenting in person at the LD Micro Invitational XV Conference in New York City on Thursday, April 10th at 12:00pm EDT. Mr. Goehrum will also be available to meet with investors on a one-on-one basis during the conference on April 10th. These one-on-one meetings can be requested by registered attendees through the online conference portal: LD Micro Invitational XV.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,254,638 common shares outstanding.

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

