Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Waraba Gold Limited (CSE: WBGD) (FSE: ZE0) (OTC Pink: WARAF) (the "Company" or "Waraba") is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche ("First Tranche") of the offering announced on March 25, 2025 (the "March 25 NR") and has issued US$200,000 of non-convertible unsecured debentures of the Company (the "Debentures") which will mature April 4, 2025. The funds raised by the Company will be utilized to fund the initial commitments under the Earn-Term Sheet In (as defined in the March 25 NR) and general working capital.

Related Party Transaction

Mr. Carl Esprey, a director and officer of the Company ("Mr. Esprey") purchased US$50,000 of Debentures as part of the offering, as such Mr. Esprey's subscription may constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Debentures being purchased will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report related to the offering more than 21 days before the expected closing of the offering as required by MI 61-101 as the Company requires the consideration received in connection with the offering immediately to fund the initial commitments under the Earn-Term Sheet In and for working capital purposes.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Waraba Gold Limited

The Company is a resource exploration company that is acquiring and exploring mineral properties. The Company is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "WBGD" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ZE0".

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward- looking information, except as required by applicable law.

