Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Global Tactical Metals Corp. (CSE: MONI) ("Global Tactical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 2, 2025, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Critical Defense Metals Inc. ("Critical Defense"), a privately-held Ontario-based company.

Critical Defense owns two strategic properties: the Firstbrook Property located near New Liskeard, Ontario, comprising 50 claims totaling approximately 1,091 hectares, and the Fox River Area Property located northwest of Hearst, Ontario, consisting of 13 claims.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Global Tactical will pay an initial non-refundable cash payment of $30,000; issue an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of Global Tactical (the "Consideration Shares"); and Grant the vendors a 2.5% royalty on gross revenues derived from the sale of hydrogen, helium, or any other mineral products from the acquired properties. The Company retains the option to buy back 100% of this royalty for $5 million at any time.

The closing of the acquisition is expected to take place no later than April 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

About Global Tactical Metals Corp.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical minerals and strategic metals. The Company is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration practices.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Specific risks include the risk that the transaction may not close as planned or at all, risks associated with regulatory approval processes, uncertainties inherent in mineral exploration activities, potential fluctuations in commodity prices, uncertainties regarding economic feasibility, the ability to obtain necessary financing for exploration and development, environmental risks, and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.



