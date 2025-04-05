Summary: Ontario-based CarDoor has achieved a revenue milestone as the province's largest used-car platform. The digital marketplace streamlines vehicle purchases with at-home convenience, transparent pricing, a 7-day return policy, and a 90-day complimentary warranty, maintaining an impressive 99% customer satisfaction rating.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - CarDoor, a digital car-buying platform, celebrates a revenue milestone of $100 million and a growing customer base. Launched just three years ago, CarDoor offers a more convenient and transparent way to purchase or sell a vehicle, all from the comfort of one's home.

Photo Courtesy of CarDoor

CarDoor currently offers 3,000 vehicles-the largest used-car inventory in Ontario. With glowing 5-star reviews, CarDoor has become a formidable online competitor in Ontario.

The platform lets buyers browse vehicles, sell or trade in their current vehicles, secure financing, and accept delivery from their homes. The website is designed to be user-friendly and transparent, with no gimmicks or surprises. Each vehicle listing includes detailed information and clear pricing so buyers can make informed decisions without the typical upsell tactics.

CarDoor also offers a unique seven-day return window, allowing buyers to test their new vehicle without the risk. To further reassure customers, all vehicles come with a complimentary 90-day warranty. The result is a remarkably low return rate of under 1%.

CEO and founder Mark Eleoff heads CarDoor. Imran Vasta leads the company's marketing efforts, bringing over a decade of automotive digital marketing expertise. Scott Brown oversees sales, financing, and logistics. Eleoff comments on CarDoor's consistent monthly growth, "Our goal is to simplify the car-buying process and make it as easy as purchasing any other product online. We want to create an amazing, trustworthy, and transparent experience for consumers that aligns with the significance of their purchase."

After its successful launch in Ontario, CarDoor plans to extend its reach across Canada. The company strives to become the go-to platform for all automotive needs, from vehicle purchases to ongoing maintenance. To learn more about CarDoor and its milestones, visit www.cardoor.ca.

About CarDoor



CarDoor, Ontario's premier online buyer and seller of used cars, has transformed vehicle transactions since its launch three years ago. Led by CEO Mark Eleoff, the company offers 3,000 vehicles-the largest used-car inventory in the province. The platform enables customers to browse, purchase, trade-in, secure financing, and accept delivery entirely from home, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. CarDoor's buyer-focused strategy includes a seven-day return window and complimentary 90-day warranty, resulting in an impressive under 1% return rate. After establishing dominance in Ontario with consistent monthly growth and stellar 5-star reviews, CarDoor now plans to expand its convenient, trustworthy service across Canada.

Contact Information:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246349

SOURCE: Baden Bower