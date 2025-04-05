Kronos Capital: XALON Can Literally Automate Your Business

Marketing Automation is No Longer Optional: XALON Launches to Empower Small Businesses with Enterprise-Grade Automation

In an era where automation has become the backbone of modern business, XALON, a Kronos Capital company, is reshaping how small businesses access and benefit from the same cutting-edge tools once reserved for enterprise giants.

At a time when 63% of businesses report that marketing and sales automation has helped them outperform competitors (HubSpot 2024 Trends Report), XALON enters the market with a mission: to make growth effortless, automated, and scalable for service-based businesses across all industries.

Built on a powerful proprietary AI system, XALON offers pre-configured automation templates for over 50 industries-allowing businesses to launch fully automated CRMs, lead follow-up sequences, AI-enhanced client communication tools, and branded client portals in under 24 hours.

"Most business owners aren't short on leads, they're short on systems," says Nash Bowen, CEO at Kronos Capital. "XALON is like plugging a rocket into your business. We've taken what used to take months-funnels, email sequences, AI chat, client onboarding-and boiled it down to a turnkey platform you can activate in a day."

XALON's offering includes three streamlined tiers:

Starter Plan ($97/month): A perfect entry point with core automation features.

Pro Plan ($297/month): Includes branded funnels, AI chat, email and text automation, and appointment booking.

Unlimited Plan ($999/month): Complete agency-style setup, including white-labeled mobile app, AI voice bot, pipeline management, and VIP onboarding.

For service providers who want to set it and forget it, XALON also offers a Done-For-You Industry Plan at $2,750/month, including full setup, branding, ads, and onboarding tailored to the client's trade.

"The new wave of automation is not about replacing people-it's about making small teams operate like big ones," said Harvard Business Review in a March 2025 article on small business automation trends.

And with AI adoption in CRM growing 44% year-over-year (Salesforce State of Marketing Report, Q1 2025), the XALON launch is striking while the market is hot.

XALON is currently onboarding early-access users ahead of its public rollout in May 2025. Small business owners, marketing agencies, and consultants looking to unlock automated growth are encouraged to join today and secure their preferred onboarding window.

About Kronos Capital

Kronos Capital is a private equity firm headquartered in Chattanooga, TN. Kronos Capital is involved with and has holdings in industries including: real estate investments and development, fintech, international energy projects, carbon credit tokenization, fine art, franchising, and hospitality.

SOURCE: Kronos Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire