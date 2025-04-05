Carnivore Audio Unveils Vocal Marinade, a Powerful New Plugin for Pro-Level Vocal Processing

Carnivore Audio's Vocal Marinade plugin simplifies vocal processing with intuitive controls, pro-grade sound design, and creative FX-built for producers, artists, and engineers who demand fast, flawless results.

Carnivore Audio, a forward-thinking audio software company dedicated to empowering music creators, proudly announces the launch of Vocal Marinade, a powerful new plugin built to transform how producers, engineers, and artists approach vocal mixing and sound design.

Vocal Marinade plugin by Carnivore Audio

Carnivore Audio Launches Vocal Marinade: A Game-Changing Plugin for Vocal Mixing and FX

Unlike generic plugins that aim to do everything, Vocal Marinade was created with one focus: delivering instant warmth, polish, depth, and clarity to vocals-without slowing down your workflow. The plugin features one-knob saturation, tone shaping, spatial enhancement, and carefully crafted FX modules, all packed into a clean and intuitive interface optimized for creativity on the go.

What sets Vocal Marinade apart is not just its sound, but its origins. Developed in close collaboration with independent artists JavyDade and Waynewood, the plugin reflects real-world needs from creatives in the trenches of production and engineering.

"After 15 years of producing and engineering, designing this plugin was personal," said JavyDade, co-developer and seasoned producer. "I used to struggle with getting my vocals to sound right and now we've built the tool I wish I had back then. This is from one independent artist to the rest of us pushing the craft forward."

For co-developer Waynewood, the goal was just as clear:

"Music & creating have always been a massive part of my life. Developing a plugin that can help other independent artists achieve pro-level vocals with ease was a huge priority for me."

Carnivore Audio has built its foundation on blending professional-grade audio engineering with user-first design, ensuring accessibility for artists at any level-from bedroom producers to seasoned engineers.

The release of Vocal Marinade marks a pivotal moment for Carnivore Audio as it expands its footprint in the music tech industry, aiming to bridge the gap between polished sound and creative independence. The company's mission is rooted in community, creativity, and equipping musicians with the tools they need to bring their sonic vision to life.

Vocal Marinade is available now at https://carnivoreaudio.shop.

Contact Information

Dustin Lebleu

CEO/Developer

dustin@carnivoreaudio.shop

8703028099

Javy Dade

artist/developer

javy@carnivoreaudio.shop

7863655252

Austin Rea

UI/Developer

austin@carnivoreaudio.shop

8705777053



SOURCE: Carnivore Audio

VM-GA_1024x1024-New.png

VM-GA_1200x628-New.png

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire