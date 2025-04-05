Capital Trust Group Launches World's First AgriTech Digital Bond to Finance $50 Billion African Project

Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG) has made history as the first investment management firm in New Zealand to issue a digital bond in the form of security tokens on Polygon, a public block chain platform. The bond, named Capital Trust Group Digital Bond - Project 20 (Ticker: CTDB20) , has a Digital Bond Offering Size of USD 50 billion and is set to revolutionize the financing of African AgriTech projects, managed by OLEIFERA PTY LTD. The signing ceremony between CTG and Oleifera Pty.Ltd. was witnessed by General Dr. Uthai Shinawatra, former Deputy Permanent Secretary of Defense, Thailand, and former Advisor to the Minister of Interior, Thailand.

A Milestone for Block chain and AgriTech Investment

CTG's digital bond marks a transformative approach to funding traditional real estate and agricultural investments by enabling fractional ownership and asset aggregation. The proceeds from the bond will be allocated towards (i) acquiring a prospective 5 million-hectare and Joint venture agreement for OLEIFERA PTY LTD.'s AgriTech project, with an initial investment of USD 100 million, and (ii) investing in and acquiring AgriTech projects across Africa with the remaining USD 49.9 billion. Investment bankers and financial advisors are invited to participate in this landmark initiative.

Umar Jaspal, The Chief Strategy Officer of Capital Trust Group Ltd., highlighted the broader economic impact, adding:

"According to the World Bank, SMEs account for 60% of jobs in Africa, yet they operate in a cash-based economy and face a staggering USD 330 billion financing gap. Providing them with access to global capital markets is vital for their survival and economic growth. We are pleased to appoint OLEIFERA PTY LTD. as a strategic partner to qualify AgriTech Digital Bond Projects issued by CTG, with USD 500 compensation per project for up to 1 million AgriTech Digital Bond Projects-paving the way for substantial investment inflows to Africa, world's second-largest and second-most populous continent."

Transforming Agriculture and Combating Food Insecurity

Mr. Anthony Charles Onslow Tosswill, Chairman of OLEIFERA PTY LTD., underscored the project's critical role in advancing sustainable agriculture and combating global food waste:

"We are in the process of securing a land joint venture agreement covering over 5 million hectares across several African nations to implement a state-of-the-art AgriTech farming system.

About the OLEIFERA PTY LTD.,

OLEIFERA PTY LTD., is a turnkey solution project management company that develops Companion and Multi Crop sustainable organic Farming and roll the system out globally. Our Mission statement is to Produce more with less Land, Reforest deforested Land and multiply the Carbon by 10 and provide carbon sequestration in the ground with Ground Covers and other technology, provide nutrients and foods that improve the health of local Villages and employees as well as Assist with our System subsistence Farmers by improving their Soil and multi-cropping and purchase the Product back, etc. (Website: https://teaseedoil.com.au )

About the CAPITAL TRUST GROUP LTD. (CTG),

CTG , based in Auckland, New Zealand, and chaired by Mr. Kim Hak-Su, the 8th Executive Secretary of the United Nations ESCAP, is an investment management and proprietary trading firm. It provides an online trading platform for proprietary traders to access a range of financial products, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, metals, and currencies through a single multi-currency online margin trading account. Additionally, CTG is managing several digital bond issuing projects, such as the US$ 6 billion Royal Siam Haven Digital Bond (Ticker: CTDB77) and the US$ 1 billion Private Jet Residences Project (Ticker: CTDB1), US$ 6 billion Royal Siam Haven Digital Bond (Ticker: CTDB77) investing in Royal Turf Club of Thailand under Royal Patronage Project, US$ 75 billion EV Truck Digital Bond (Ticker: CTDB80) investing in 500,000 EV Trucks in Thailand, US$ 30 billion Solar Roof Digital Bond (Ticker: CTDB88) investing in 6 million farmer households in Thailand and US$100 billion PropTech Digital Bond (Ticker: CTDB22) target to disrupt the $379.7 trillion global real estate sector by utilizing a state-of-the-art proprietary technology from B BOND BEYOND TECHNOLOGY LTD. etc.

Media Contact

Company Name: Capital Trust Group Limited

Contact Person: Peter Wises

Website: https://www.ctgprime.com/blog

Telegram: https://t.me/ctgprime

Email: wises@ctgprime.com

SOURCE: Capital Trust Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire