Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: Inside Information: Oma Savings Bank Plc received the final inspection report from the Financial Supervisory Authority on anti-money laundering and terrorist financing: Corrective actions continue

Inside Information: Oma Savings Bank Plc received the final inspection report from the Financial Supervisory Authority on anti-money laundering and terrorist financing: Corrective actions continue

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) disclosed in its financial statement release on February 10, 2025, the status of the ongoing supervisory inspections during 2024. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has conducted an inspection on the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, which covers the period before December 21, 2023.

OmaSp announced in the summer of 2024 a comprehensive action program to address deficiencies previously identified by the company itself, particularly to improve risk management processes and other control processes. OmaSp has implemented corrective measures, especially in the second half of 2024, to address the observations made by the supervisor.

Today, April 4, 2025, the company received the final inspection report from FIN-FSA on the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing. In its report, FIN-FSA highlighted the following key findings from the review period before December 2023:

Deficiencies in the principles and procedures for assessing the money laundering risk of the customer relationship

Risks related to the customer relationship have not been sufficiently considered in the risk-based assessment

Deficiencies in the procedures for knowing the customers

Deficiencies in keeping customer information up to date

Deficiencies in obtaining and retaining information in accordance with the Money Laundering Act

Deficiencies in enhanced due diligence for high-risk customers

All identified deficiencies are broad entities, and OmaSp initiated measures to correct the deficiencies already during the Financial Supervisory Authority's inspection in 2024. The development of processes to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing continues. At the same time, OmaSp is preparing for possible sanctions imposed by the Financial Supervisory Authority as a result of the inspection and has made a provision of EUR 3 million for the first quarter of 2025.

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.