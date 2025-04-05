Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2025) - TELESIN, a pioneering brand in innovative photography accessories, is making its debut at NAB Show 2025, one of the world's most influential events for the broadcast and imaging technology industry. With over a decade of expertise in action camera and smartphone photography accessories, TELESIN is dedicated to providing high-performance imaging solutions for content creators, filmmakers, and outdoor adventurers. This exhibition marks a significant milestone as TELESIN showcases its cutting-edge products, reinforcing its brand presence and expanding into the U.S. market.The U.S. market has been a major driving force behind the action camera industry, creating a strong demand for professional accessories. This aligns perfectly with NAB Show's emphasis on outdoor and creative content creation.





Why NAB Show 2025?

The action camera market has seen continuous growth, with increasing demand for high-performance accessories, including waterproof housings, stabilization mounts, and fast-charging devices. As the birthplace of the action camera industry, the U.S. market demonstrates a strong demand for professional accessories, making NAB Show the ideal platform for TELESIN to expand its brand presence and reinforce its positioning as a leader in outdoor and action camera accessories. The event attracts a diverse audience, including filmmakers, content creators, and professional photographers- key decision-makers in the high-end accessories market.

TELESIN's participation in NAB Show 2025 is a pivotal step in its strategy to penetrate the U.S. market, leveraging this opportunity to showcase its technological advancements, forge key industry partnerships, and establish itself as a leading brand in action camera and mobile photography accessories.

TELESIN's Highlighted Product Launches at NAB Show 2025

Unlike traditional action camera accessories that focus on single-use functionality, TELESIN emphasizes multi-scenario solutions, providing versatile tools tailored for diverse environments such as skiing, cycling, and underwater adventures. At NAB Show 2025, TELESIN will introduce a range of innovative products designed for professional imaging and content creation, reinforcing its commitment to providing integrated solutions that cater to sports, adventure, and creative applications. Key product highlights include:





Professional Action Camera Accessories

GoPro Charging Solutions - Fast-charging and portable designs to keep devices powered at all times.

Remote-Controlled Selfie Sticks & Multifunctional Mounts - Engineered for extreme environments, offering unparalleled stability.

High-Performance Filters & Metal Protective Frames - Enhancing image quality while providing robust protection.

Underwater Filming Gear - Featuring waterproof Bluetooth selfie sticks, floating grips, and dome ports for capturing stunning over-underwater shots.





Advanced Imaging Tools for Creators

C40 Portable Smoke Machine - Effortlessly creates cinematic smoke effects to enhance visual storytelling.

Compact Photo Printer - A pocket-sized design with adhesive-backed photo paper for instant prints anywhere.

Fun Shot Magnetic Camera Grip - A professional-grade smartphone photography tool with zoom control, remote Bluetooth operation, and magnetic fill light compatibility.

Neck-Mount for Smartphones & Action Cameras - The ultimate first-person perspective tool, empowering users to record life hands-free.

What to Expect at TELESIN's Booth

Hands-On Product Experience - Try out TELESIN's latest photography accessories firsthand.

Exclusive Show Discounts - Enjoy special promotions available only at the event.

Networking Opportunities - Connect with industry experts and explore collaboration possibilities.

Event Details

Exhibition: NAB Show 2025

Booth: North Hall, N3263

Dates: April 6-9, 2025

About TELESIN

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, TELESIN is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative photography accessories. With a user-centric design philosophy, TELESIN continues to expand its product line, empowering creators worldwide with professional and convenient imaging solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Website: https://www.telesinstore.com/

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/telesin.fans

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/telesin_official/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@telesin

SOURCE: 41Caijing