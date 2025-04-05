Canada's Best Spring Skiing and Riding Season, The Rockies' Banff Sunshine Village Kicks Off the Untracked Concert Series!

Are you ready to ROCK out in the Canadian Rockies? April 5th & 6th mark the return of Banff Sunshine Village's highly anticipated Untracked Concert Series presented by Coors Light. Banff Sunshine's Untracked Concert Series runs weekly, from now until May 19th, Slush Cup Long Weekend.

"Spring is when we truly shine," says Kendra Scurfield, VP Brand & Communications at the iconic Banff resort. "As other resorts close up for the season, we at Banff Sunshine carve into our fun and sunny season, the Spring Ski Season. Thanks to our location high on the Continental Divide, guests from around the world flock to Banff Sunshine to enjoy Canada's Best Spring Skiing and Snowboarding."

Starting the weekend of April 5th, 2025, skiers, snowboarders, and people who just want to come up to enjoy live music in the mountains can head to Banff Sunshine Village for their free (with lift ticket) spring concert series. This year's lineup features exclusively Canadian talent.

To kick-start the concert series, Edmonton's Scenic Route to Alaska will take to the stage set up in the Trapper's Snow Garden. Performance times for the Untracked Concert Series are 1:00 PM & 2:15 PM every Saturday and Sunday, now until Banff Sunshine's closing weekend. Each concert will be paired with a theme, encouraging guests to get into character. April 5th & 6th kick off seven weekends of spring concerts, themes and events. Discounts on lift tickets will be offered to spring skiers and snowboarders dressed up in the weekend theme.

Spring skiing at Sunshine Village offers the best of both worlds, from carving up Canada's Best Snow on the pristine slopes of Canada's highest ski and snowboard resort, to lively après ski family-friendly festivities in the luxurious Canadian Rockies. Click here for a full list of spring events & weekend themes!

"At Banff Sunshine, we're wide-open for skiing and snowboarding until May 19th, 2025. There's lots of time left to hit the slopes and make incredible spring skiing memories," says Scurfield.

About Banff Sunshine: Banff Sunshine Village is home of Canada's Best Snow, Canada's Hottest Lifts, Banff's only ski-in, ski-out hotel Sunshine Mountain Lodge, and Canada's Best Spring Skiing. The resort is celebrated for its extra-long ski and snowboard season which spans from early November until late May. Located just 90 minutes west of Calgary International Airport, and 15 minutes west of the town of Banff, Banff Sunshine Village is wide-open for skiing and snowboarding until May 19th, 2025.

