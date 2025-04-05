Kronos Capital: Compliance and Transparency in Franchising: Why CHRGD Technologies is Changing the Game

Financial discrepancies and compliance issues are among the biggest challenges in franchising, with a majority of franchisors citing auditing and royalty collection as their biggest challenge. Outdated royalty collection methods (lump sum payments) and expensive manual audits result in franchisors putting off audits until they've become a significant liability.

As 2025 continues, the franchise industry - like many others - is undergoing a major technology transformation, and at the forefront is CHRGD Technologies. A Kronos Capital company, CHRGD Technologies is revolutionizing franchise operations with its patent-pending POS-integration software that eliminates significant franchisor expenses, enhances real-time decision-making, and boosts profitability. Nash Bowen, CEO of Kronos Capital said, "We own and operate a franchise and built CHRGD in response to issues we saw that weren't yet solved."

CHRGD automates daily audits of franchisee sales, triggering seamless daily royalty payments and eliminating the need for manual audits or collections departments. This ensures transparency and compliance, while allowing franchisees to focus on what matters without worrying about budgeting for monthly lump sum payments. Real-time financial ratio tracking enables franchisors to access instant insights into franchisee performance, enhancing business decisions and enterprise value. Scott Masters, Managing Director of Guardian Global Wealth (Multi-Family Office) and Executive Director of Guardian Carbon stated, "CHRGD is going to revolutionize the way money changes hands between franchises, and we are thrilled to be part of the team."

CHRGD Technologies eliminates human error, fraudulent reporting, and collection disputes while objectively saving the franchisor money. With financial automation and transparency at their fingertips, franchisors can focus on the growth and expansion of their brand.

Welcome to the future of franchise finance.

Franchisors looking to get started improving their business with CHRGD can visit the link to join the waitlist for the April 30th, 2025 Grand Launch.

About Kronos Capital

Kronos Capital is a private equity firm headquartered in Chattanooga, TN. Kronos Capital is involved with and has holdings in industries including: real estate investments and development, fintech, international energy projects, carbon credit tokenization, fine art, franchising, and hospitality.

