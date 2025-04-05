ACOFP: American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Honors 2025 Outstanding Members of the Profession

The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP), the ACOFP Foundation, and the Auxiliary to the ACOFP recognized 2025 award winners at the ACOFP 62nd Annual Convention & Scientific Seminars, April 2-6, 2025, in Palm Springs, California.

ACOFP's awards program honors in-practice physicians, residents, and students who make exemplary contributions to the field of osteopathic medicine.

ACOFP award recipients include:

Osteopathic Family Physician of the Year Award: Gregory James, DO, MPH, CMD, FACOFP dist.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kenneth A Heiles, DO, FACOFP dist.

Excellence in Advocacy Award: John R. Gimpel, DO, MEd, FACOFP, FAAFP

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award: Carol A. Penn, DO, DABOM, FACOFP

Outstanding Female Leader of the Year Award: Priscilla Tu, DO, FACOFP, FAOASM, FAAFP, FAAMA, dipABLM

Osteopathic Family Medicine Educator of the Year Award: Shannon Jimenez, DO, FACOFP, MHPE

New Osteopathic Family Physician of the Year Award: Seth H. Carter, DO, MSMEd

Distinguished Service Award: Ioanna Z. Giatis-Kessler, DO, FACOFP

Distinguished Service Award: Joseph P. Molnar, DO, FACOFP dist.

Distinguished Service Award: Larry J. Witmer, DO, FACOFP

The ACOFP Foundation honored Mohit Chhatpar, DO, MS, with the Sander A. Kushner, DO, FACOFP, Memorial Osteopathic Family Medicine Resident Award. Several other individuals were honored with the Namey/Burnett Preventative Medicine Writing Award.

First place: "Empowering Future Physicians: Why Lifestyle Medicine is Crucial to Undergraduate Medical Education," by Ryan Arboleda, OMS-III; Benjamin Pfeiffer, OMS-III, and Regan Stiegman, DO

Second place: "The Current Lack of Exercise and Its Contribution to the Challenges of Weight Loss: The Role of MET Scores in Optimizing Outcomes" by Mojir Muhajir, OMS-III

Third place: "Screening for Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer: Utilizing the USPSTF's Recommendation" by Kelsey Rice, DO

Haley Schuster, OMS-III, was recognized as the Marie Wiseman Outstanding Osteopathic Student of the Year, which is supported by the Auxiliary to the ACOFP. Katie Metzler, OMS-IV; Urenna Nwogwugwu, OMS-III; and George Tong Yang, OMS-IV, received the Emerging Osteopathic Student Leader Awards.

About the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians

Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of more than 26,000 current and future family physicians that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first. ACOFP empowers its members with education and resources that allow them to adapt to new models of care and to quickly changing government policy. For more information, visit acofp.org.

About the ACOFP Foundation

Founded in 1986, the ACOFP Foundation promotes osteopathic family physician leadership, strives to improve public health and advocates for greater awareness of osteopathic family medicine principles and practices. Dedicated to furthering members' goals and ensuring the future of tomorrow's osteopathic leaders, the ACOFP Foundation achieves its objectives by identifying and securing funds from various sources. For more information, visit acofpfoundation.org.

Contact Information

Emily Bennett

Director of Communications & Engagement

emilyb@acofp.org

(847) 952-5537

SOURCE: ACOFP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire