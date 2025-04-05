Apple's stock faced severe pressure following US President Donald Trump's announcement of new import tariffs, culminating in a dramatic 7.3% single-day loss on Friday. The tech giant is particularly vulnerable to these measures as most of its devices are manufactured in Asia. This development sent ripples through the broader market, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index plunging more than 20% from its December peak, officially entering bear market territory. Other tech heavyweights like Nvidia also suffered significant losses, contributing to the Nasdaq's 5.8% decline to 15,587.79 points. Market tensions intensified after China announced retaliatory tariffs of 34% on US goods, resulting in the most severe two-day selloff since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Strategic Challenges Ahead

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Apple ?

The tariff situation presents Apple with a complex dilemma. While relocating production back to the United States could mitigate tariff issues, it would substantially increase manufacturing costs. Notably, the company had previously established connections with the Trump administration during his first term, including regular White House contacts and inauguration-related donations. However, these earlier efforts may prove insufficient as trade tensions escalate to unprecedented levels. For investors, the critical question remains whether to view the current weakness as a buying opportunity or anticipate further declines as markets anxiously await Apple's response to this existential challenge.

Ad

Fresh Apple information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Apple analysis...